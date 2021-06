Blake Jones takes a look at the the Asus Strix Arion NVMe SSD Enclosure, seemingly an ideal solution for reliable on-location recording media. I am always on the lookout for fast storage to support my workflow. I especially need this when working on location shoots or even when moving around a large amount of data. In the past I was primarily using units such as the Samsung T5 storage. These solutions were extremely fast and could be attached to my camera and then to my laptop computer. They are small and reliable. I did find however that I was limited to certain resolutions and formats on some models. This was due to the limited read and write speed.