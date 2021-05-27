Cancel
China Mobile Gaming Revenue Hit Highest Annual Growth Since 2017 in Pandemic Year

By Rebecca Davis
Middletown Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina’s local mobile gaming revenue grew 31% year-on-year to $29.2 billion in 2020, notching the highest annual growth rate since 2017, according to market research firm and consultancy Niko Partners. China’s export game revenue actually grew even more than local game revenue, rising 36.7% last year. More from Variety. After...

