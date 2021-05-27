Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Drug Makers Sue Government Over Discount Cards And Coupons

khn.org
 5 days ago

A look at Amazon's possible move into pharmacies, while Google makes a clear move into medical records with a deal with HCA. And the latest Bill of the Month. After months of controversy, the pharmaceutical industry’s biggest trade group has filed a lawsuit accusing the federal government of issuing an “invalid” rule that it argues would penalize drug makers for providing financial assistance to patients. At issue are widely used promotional tools such as co-pay coupons and discount cards, and whether these should be included when calculating the so-called ‘best price’ that drug makers must offer the government to participate in the Medicaid program. (Silverman, 5/26)

khn.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda Approval#Bayer Ag#Infertility#Discount Stores#Business Cards#Drug Costs#Medicaid#Whole Foods#Business Insider#Alphabet Inc#Hca Healthcare Inc#Purdue Pharma#Oxycontin#Mckesson#Eu Natural Inc#Sal Nature Llc Fertilherb#Ns Products Inc#Bayer Ag#German#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
FDA
News Break
FTC
News Break
Credit Cards
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Google
Related
Medical & Biotecharcamax.com

Moderna seeks full FDA approval for its COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna Inc. said it is seeking a full approval for its COVID-19 vaccine, a move that could make a shot cleared on an emergency basis during the pandemic into a stable source of revenue for years to come. The company said in a statement Tuesday that it will submit data...
BusinessMedCity News

Seven insurers sue CVS for allegedly inflating drug prices

A new lawsuit — the second in the span of a year — alleges CVS overcharged health insurers for prescription drugs, pocketing billions of dollars. But CVS shot back, saying these allegations are “baseless” and “completely without merit,” in an emailed statement. The plaintiffs — CareFirst of Maryland, Group Hospitalization...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Axios

Why drug-discount programs aren't always a good deal

Buying prescription drugs through GoodRx, Amazon and other alternative avenues does not guarantee patients are getting a good deal. The big picture: More people are purchasing their drugs with cash instead of using their health insurance, in large part because they are getting sizable discounts. But discounted prices often still have no relation to a drug's actual cost.
Healthkhn.org

Drug Discount Programs May Not Be Cutting Costs

Other health industry news on a new Alzheimer's drug, a look at what's behind those Well building ads and how Millennials impact health insurance costs. Buying prescription drugs through GoodRx, Amazon and other alternative avenues does not guarantee patients are getting a good deal. More people are purchasing their drugs with cash instead of using their health insurance, in large part because they are getting sizable discounts. But discounted prices often still have no relation to a drug's actual cost. (Herman, 5/26)
Industrybeckershospitalreview.com

Drug discount programs' prices often aren't close to cost, analysis finds

Drug discount programs, such as GoodRx or Amazon Pharmacy's Prime Rx, may offer consumers lower prices for prescription drugs compared to what they'd pay using insurance, but their prices still aren't close to the cost of a drug, according to a May 25 report from nonprofit drug research firm 46brooklyn.
Businessmorningbrew.com

DC Sues Amazon Over Antitrust

Do Amazon's marketplace policies make shopping on the internet more expensive?. Washington, DC, Attorney General Karl Racine thinks so, which is why he sued Amazon over antitrust allegations yesterday. Those allegations: Amazon's restrictive agreements with third-party sellers limit their ability to sell products for less on other e-commerce sites, artificially...
HealthDetroit Free Press

Meijer stores offer $10 discount coupon for those fully vaccinated

Got vaccinated? Get a $10 coupon from Meijer. On Thursday, the retailer announced that customers who complete the vaccination process at Meijer stores will receive a $10 coupon off any purchase. Those who have already been fully vaccinated at Meijer or any provider can get a separate coupon for $10 off a purchase of $50 or more.
Industrybloomberglaw.com

Eli Lilly, Sanofi Breached Federal Law by Curbing Drug Discounts (2)

AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly & Co., and four other pharmaceutical companies violated a federal drug discount law by restricting price cuts geared for low-income patients, the Biden administration said Monday. Separate letters issued by the Health Resources and Services Administration mark the latest turn in an ongoing fight over drug pricing...
Medical & BiotechPhramalive.com

Alkermes schizophrenia drug gets U.S. FDA approval

(Reuters) – Alkermes Plc (ALKS.O) said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved its treatment, Lybalvi, for schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder. The company said it expects to commercially launch the drug in the fourth quarter. The FDA in November had declined to approve the drug,...
Diseases & Treatmentsbiospace.com

FDA Approves BridgeBio-QED Therapeutics' Targeted Liver Cancer Treatment

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Truseltiq (infigratinib) for patients with previously-treated locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) with an FGFR2 fusion or rearrangement. The announcement was made by BridgeBio Pharma through its affiliate QED Therapeutics and Helsinn Group. BridgeBio and Helsinn Group’s affiliate, Helsinn Therapeutics, will jointly...
Businessdallassun.com

Amazon shakes up pharmacy world with news of opening stores

Amazon.com is planning to launch brick-and-mortar pharmacies in the United States, most likely inside of Amazon-owned Whole Foods locations. Amazon is currently in the exploratory stage and any meaningful rollout could take more than a year, according to the news site. The e-commerce giant launched an online pharmacy in November...
Economythecounter.org

U.S. candy makers sue over lookalike marijuana edibles

Major U.S. candy manufacturers are increasingly taking a hard line against cannabis companies whose edible treats mimic the logos, packaging, and flavors of popular confections—think “Stoner Patch Dummies,” “Buttafingazz,” and “Zkittlez.” Mars Wrigley is the latest company to file suit over alleged trademark infringement, reports Valeriya Safronova in The New York Times. The candy giant is suing five cannabis companies that produce THC-infused edibles designed to resemble Skittles, Starburst, and Life Savers. As part of the suit, Mars argues that copycat cannabis products may cause some people, particularly children, to unwittingly ingest drugs. That claim is supported by reports of an increase in the number of accidental ingestion cases in states where medical and recreational marijuana use is legal. With edibles on track to become the fastest-growing category of the U.S. cannabis industry, it’s doubtful this is the last time we hear from “Big Candy.”
Worldharrisondaily.com

WhatsApp sues Indian government over new internet rules

NEW DELHI (AP) — The messaging app WhatsApp has sued the Indian government seeking to defend its users’ privacy and stop new rules that would require it to make messages “traceable” to …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

BeyondSpring Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance And Priority Review Of New Drug Application For Plinabulin And G-CSF Combination For The Prevention Of Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia (CIN)

- The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date for November 30, 2021. - Plinabulin and G-CSF combination has the potential to raise the standard of care in CIN prevention for the first time in 30 years. NEW YORK, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)...
HealthStreetInsider.com

Alkermes (ALKS) Announces FDA Approval of LYBALVI for Treatment of Schizophrenia and Bipolar I Disorder

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved LYBALVIâ„¢ (olanzapine and samidorphan) for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia and for the treatment of adults with bipolar I disorder, as a maintenance monotherapy or for the acute treatment of manic or mixed episodes, as monotherapy or an adjunct to lithium or valproate. LYBALVI is a once-daily, oral atypical antipsychotic composed of olanzapine, an established antipsychotic agent, and samidorphan, a new chemical entity.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Janssen Announces U.S. FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation Granted for Teclistamab for Multiple Myeloma

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) for teclistamab in the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. This distinction for teclistamab, an off-the-shelf, T-cell redirecting, bispecific antibody targeting both B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) and CD3 receptors, follows a PRIME (PRIority MEdicines) designation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) received earlier this year. Today’s BTD marks the 11th received by Janssen’s Oncology Therapeutic Area.