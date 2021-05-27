Drug Makers Sue Government Over Discount Cards And Coupons

Major U.S. candy manufacturers are increasingly taking a hard line against cannabis companies whose edible treats mimic the logos, packaging, and flavors of popular confections—think “Stoner Patch Dummies,” “Buttafingazz,” and “Zkittlez.” Mars Wrigley is the latest company to file suit over alleged trademark infringement, reports Valeriya Safronova in The New York Times. The candy giant is suing five cannabis companies that produce THC-infused edibles designed to resemble Skittles, Starburst, and Life Savers. As part of the suit, Mars argues that copycat cannabis products may cause some people, particularly children, to unwittingly ingest drugs. That claim is supported by reports of an increase in the number of accidental ingestion cases in states where medical and recreational marijuana use is legal. With edibles on track to become the fastest-growing category of the U.S. cannabis industry, it’s doubtful this is the last time we hear from “Big Candy.”