Drug Makers Sue Government Over Discount Cards And Coupons
A look at Amazon's possible move into pharmacies, while Google makes a clear move into medical records with a deal with HCA. And the latest Bill of the Month. After months of controversy, the pharmaceutical industry’s biggest trade group has filed a lawsuit accusing the federal government of issuing an “invalid” rule that it argues would penalize drug makers for providing financial assistance to patients. At issue are widely used promotional tools such as co-pay coupons and discount cards, and whether these should be included when calculating the so-called ‘best price’ that drug makers must offer the government to participate in the Medicaid program. (Silverman, 5/26)khn.org