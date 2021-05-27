Cancel
Movies

The New M. Night Shyamalan Trailer is Terrifyingly 'Old' School

By Jason Hellerman
No Film School
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShyamalan is reaching into his bag of tricks with this one. The resurgence of M. Night Shyamalan over the last few years has been a blast. Now he's back into his thriller origins, working on a very Hitchcockian premise. Old is a thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach is somehow causing them to age rapidly, reducing their entire lives into a single day.

nofilmschool.com
Shyamalan
M. Night Shyamalan
103GBF

‘Last Night in Soho’ Trailer: Edgar Wright’s Old School Horror Thriller

It’s been more than 15 years since Edgar Wright has made a horror movie. Since his breakthrough with 2004’s Shaun of the Dead, he’s tried his hand at action (Hot Fuzz), sci-fi (The World’s End), romantic comedies (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World), and heist movies (Baby Driver). Finally, with Last Night in Soho he’s returning to horror — and to the past.
Old Official Trailer

This summer, visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan unveils a chilling, mysterious new thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly … reducing their entire lives into a single day.
Last Night in Soho - Official Teaser Trailer

Check out Edgar Wright's psychological thriller about a young girl, passionate in fashion design, who is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it appears, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences...
There Has to Be a Twist in M. Night Shyamalan's Old, Right? Here Are 4 Theories

After terrifying us with Glass, thriller connoisseur M. Night Shyamalan is officially back with the immensely creepy Old. The film follows a family who head off to vacation at a secluded beach, where all is well until they realize their tropical paradise causes people to age rapidly and effectively reduces their lives to a single day. In addition to this horrifying realization, the beach dwellers also discover weird symbols and a dead body along the way. Given this turn of events, there just has to be a Shyamalan twist coming, right?
‘Demonic’ Trailer: Neill Blomkamp Returns With A Terrifying Supernatural Horror Project

It’s been a somewhat tough decade for writer-director Neill Blomkamp. Since his box-office hit feature debut “District 9” garnered four Oscar nominations in 2009, the South African-Canadian sci-fi auteur has released two major films to diminishing critical and commercial returns: 2013’s “Elysium” (a mega-budgeted misfire by the director’s own admission) and 2015’s “Chappie” (which flopped despite a stellar cast and lighter tone). Perhaps even more significant are the films Blompkamp ended up not making: he’s been hired and fired from shelved sequels to both “Alien” and “RoboCop,” two of the most beloved franchises in modern movies. If either of those projects came together, his cultural footprint might more closely resemble a Ridley Scott or James Cameron. However, notwithstanding a devoted cult following, Blomkamp’s career hasn’t quite delivered on the promise of his early success.
Final Terrifying Trailer for THE CONJURING: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT

Check out this terrifying new and final trailer for the upcoming horror movie The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. This looks like it’s going to be a great installment of The Conjuring horror franchise, and it looks like it’s going to tell a dark and frightening story. The...
Old - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for Old, the upcoming thriller from director M. Night Shyamalan about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly... reducing their entire lives into a single day. Old stars Gael García Bernal (Amazon's Mozart in the Jungle), Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread), Rufus Sewell (Amazon's The Man in the High Castle), Ken Leung (Star Wars: Episode VII—The Force Awakens), Nikki Amuka-Bird (Jupiter Ascending), Abbey Lee (HBO's Lovecraft Country), Aaron Pierre (Syfy's Krypton), Alex Wolff (Hereditary), Embeth Davidtz (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), Eliza Scanlen (Little Women), Emun Elliott (Star Wars: Episode VII—The Force Awakens), Kathleen Chalfant (Showtime's The Affair) and Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit). Old is a Blinding Edge Pictures production, directed and produced by M. Night Shyamalan, from his screenplay based on the graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Lévy and Frederik Peeters. The film is also produced by Ashwin Rajan (Glass, AppleTV+'s Servant) and Marc Bienstock (Glass, Split). The film's executive producer is Steven Schneider. Old arrives in theaters on July 23, 2021.
Rushes: Marcell Jankovics, Kodak and Experimental Film Preservation, M. Night Shyamalan's "Old"

Get in touch to send in cinephile news and discoveries. For daily updates follow us @NotebookMUBI. Pioneering Hungarian filmmaker Marcell Jankovics has died. Known for his fantastical and folkloric animations, Jankovics' films like Johnny Corncob (1973) and Son of the White Mare (1981) helped place Hungarian animation on the map. Last year, Jankovics discussed his recently re-released Son of the White Mare with Christopher L. Inoa.
New Trailer For The Horror Thriller WOE is Terrifying

Gravitas Ventures has unveiled a trailer to an upcoming horror thriller movie which is called Woe. The movie is based on siblings who uncover a secret including their father after his death. This secret is dark and frightful. In the movie, “One year after their father’s death, Charlie (Adam Halferty)...
Neill Blomkamp’s Terrifying ‘Demonic’ Teaser Trailer Released

Demonic, written and directed by Neill Blomkamp, released its teaser trailer just yesterday. Not much about the film has been revealed from this look, but the quick cuts and frightening imagery live up to its name. The film will star Carly Pope, who has also been in Blomkamp’s 2013 Elysium....
“Evil Dead Rise” Begins Filming

Filmmaker Lee Cronin (“The Hole In The Ground”) has released the first photo from the set of New Line Cinema’s revival of the “Evil Dead” franchise with “Evil Dead Rise” which has finally begun shooting in New Zealand. The Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell-produced project has been in development since...
‘Spirit Untamed’ Movie Review

The family-friendly animated film Spirit Untamed is the unnecessary and fairly simple spinoff of the 2002 animated adventure, Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron – a theatrical release that didn’t really have anyone asking for a sequel. The film focuses on Lucky Prescott (voiced by Isabela Merced) who, after being less...
Evil Dead Rise Begins Filming, Director Shares First Set Photo

Evil Dead Rise, the next installment of the Evil Dead horror movie series, has officially started filming. On Twitter, director Lee Cronin shared the first set photo from the set revealing the slate used for day one of shooting. The movie's title is written in "blood" with a bloody handprint used to dot the 'i' in Rise. Nothing else from the shoot has yet been unveiled, but you can take a look at the first photo from the set below.