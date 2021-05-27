Cancel
Editorial: Session ends with disappointment, a glimmer of hope

hometownsource.com
 9 days ago

We’ve come to expect it: The Minnesota Legislature hits its required adjournment date with the most important business – the biennial budget – undone. It was a disappointment to hear that the legislature’s work was pushed out a month, but not a surprise. Our divided state politicians seem to enjoy ignoring the deadline and drawing hard lines in the sand for four and a half months before buckling down to find some agreement. In mid-April, when this Editorial Board met with three of the state’s four legislative leaders, they were optimistic their business would be completed on time.

www.hometownsource.com
