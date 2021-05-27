Cancel
Edgartown, MA

Public Record of Cases Heard in District Court

The following cases were heard in Edgartown district court. Luis F. Martinez, 41, of West Tisbury was arraigned via Zoom on May 17 charge in West Tisbury of assault and battery of family/household member. Further condition for no abuse of alleged victim. Bail set at $2,500. Pretrial hearing scheduled for June 7.

