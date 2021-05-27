Cancel
Beaumont, TX

Jazz and Wine nights at Spindletop announced

Beaumont Enterprise
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpindletop Gladys City Museum announces its first two Jazz and Wine nights scheduled for Friday, April 23 and Friday, June 18. Jazz and Wine Nights are simply that-music and drinks with old friends and new friends. Come and relax on a Friday evening. Bring your friends and hear great music. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, although some seating will be provided by the museum. The cost will be $10 a person for non-members and free for museum members. Money raised will be going to the building fund to redo the sidings of each of the buildings, update the electricity and to install central air units in the buildings.

