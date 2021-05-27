Cancel
Traverse City, MI

Two Traverse City Teens Received Awards From Governor’s Traffic Safety Advisory Board

By 9and10news Site Staff
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 8 days ago
Two seniors at Traverse City West Senior High School were recognized on Thursday for their outstanding efforts during a Drug Awareness Program basketball game.

A online ceremony to recognize the seniors was conducted by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Advisory Commission during its annual Traffic Safety Awards Ceremony.

The GTSAC recognizes organizations, programs, and individuals for outstanding involvement in traffic safety.

Madelynn Johnson and Reegan Graham were nominated for the award by Michigan State Police Tpr. David Pritchard.

As members of Traverse City West Senior High’s Students Together Against Negative Decisions program, Johnson and Graham were pivotal in bringing awareness, education and resources to both students and adults regarding illicit drug use, mental health stigma and counseling that is available in their community.

More than 2,000 people attended the “Drug Awareness Basketball Game,” and professionals from Families Against Narcotics, Hope Not Handcuffs and local addiction treatment services had set up information tables.

“Madelynn and Reegan did an outstanding job at utilizing area resources and professionals to make their event a huge success. They partnered with multiple substance use disorder professionals, wellness educators, recovery coaches and law enforcement,” said Tpr. Pritchard.

