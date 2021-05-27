Vote Kirsch For GN Village Justice
David Kirsch will make an outstanding Justice of the Village of Great Neck. An experienced trial lawyer with thousands of hours of courtroom experience, Kirsch has the right temperament to transition to the bench. He is fair, open-minded, compassionate, and smart. His ethics and integrity are beyond reproach, and he will execute the duties of his office in accordance with the law and common sense. David Kirsch has my vote for Justice of the Village of Great Neck, and I urge others to vote for him as well.greatneckrecord.com