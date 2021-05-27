Cancel
Great Neck, NY

Vote Kirsch For GN Village Justice

By Letters To The Editor
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Kirsch will make an outstanding Justice of the Village of Great Neck. An experienced trial lawyer with thousands of hours of courtroom experience, Kirsch has the right temperament to transition to the bench. He is fair, open-minded, compassionate, and smart. His ethics and integrity are beyond reproach, and he will execute the duties of his office in accordance with the law and common sense. David Kirsch has my vote for Justice of the Village of Great Neck, and I urge others to vote for him as well.

Nassau County, NYtheislandnow.com

Readers Write: Betrayal of a county legislator

Back in March 2015, a rally was held in front of the closed Sixth Precinct building on Community Drive. Ostensibly arranged by the supervisor, the rent-a-crowd of “concerned citizens,” who looked like they had been rounded up from the town’s motor pool, were flanked by what newspapers call “local leaders.”
Great Neck, NYtheislandnow.com

Readers Write: My suggestions to improve GN School District

Just the other day, the Great Neck News published an unfortunate piece entitled “Reflections on the Great Neck school board election” in which the writer not only hurled baseless accusations at me, but also claimed to be able to magically see into the hearts, minds, and motivations of voters. Inventing fiction about my school board campaign is one thing. Spreading falsehoods about the people who voted for me is another. It is clear that this individual is not sufficiently informed to speak to anything about the election, other than his objective to foster division and hate while pretending to stand for truth and justice. His personal attacks are distressing – though, having known him for nearly two decades, his actions are not surprising to me. What was surprising was that his efforts were supported by the president of the school board. Frankly, I think our entire community deserves better.
Hempstead, NYhofstra.edu

Studying COVID Impact on Minorities

In an article in Newsday, public health professor Martine Hackett weighed in Nassau County’s plans to launch a study that will examine how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected minority communities. The study will particularly look at health disparity issues such as access to testing and vaccinations.
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

It’s back: Lawmakers propose ban on broker fees

The push to ban New York City tenants from having to pay their landlords’ broker fees has been taken up by lawmakers. New York State Senators Jabari Brisport and Julia Salazar introduced a bill last month that would ban landlords from forcing tenants to pay their broker fees. The bill was introduced about six weeks before the Legislative Session ends and there is not a matching bill in the Assembly, which is a requirement for the proposal to become law.
Nassau, NYnassaucountyny.gov

County Executive Curran Proposes Direct Cash Relief for Homeowners in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, NY – Nassau County Executive Laura Curran today proposed that Nassau County dedicate $100 million to provide direct cash relief to County households. Nassau County’s projected budget surplus of $75 million and incoming federal funding from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) make today’s announcement possible. Nassau County, which experienced unprecedented negative economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, is receiving $385 million from the federal government -- $200 million in 2021. Under County Executive Curran’s proposed plan, approximately 300,000 homeowners in Nassau County would receive a payment of roughly $375.
Nassau County, NYlongisland.com

Rice Announces American Rescue Plan Funding $385 Million for Nassau County, $16.7 Million for Village of Hempstead

U.S. Representative Kathleen Rice (NY-04) has announced that Nassau County will receive $385 million and the Village of Hempstead will receive $16.79 million in Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. The relief funding was authorized in H.R. 1319, the American Rescue Plan Act, which Rice voted in support of when it passed the House of Representatives on March 10. President Biden signed the bill into law on March 11.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

NY county fairs are on for 2021, Cuomo says

County fairs across New York can once again hold festivals this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today. The fairs must seek permits through local county health departments, Cuomo said. Any fair with 5,000 or more attendees must also seek approval from the state’s Department of Health. Covid-19 safety guidelines, such...
Nassau County, NYfox5ny.com

Nassau County Exec. calls on New York to follow CDC guidelines

LONG ISLAND - "We always talk about following the science and I am a firm believer in it," said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran. Curran is calling on New York State to adopt the latest CDC guidelines, which recommend that vaccinated New Yorkers take off their masks in most places, outdoors and indoors. On the Long Beach Boardwalk, a good mix of people were seen with and without their masks. For some, the guidelines come too soon, but for others they couldn’t have come soon enough.
Nassau County, NYtheislandnow.com

Legislator Ellen W. Birnbaum, County Executive Laura Curran and Nassau County Police Department celebrate renaming of headquarters in Honor of Trailblazing Former Commissioner William J. Willett

Nassau County Legislator Ellen W. Birnbaum (D –Great Neck) joined members of the Willett family, County Executive Laura Curran, Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder, and her colleagues in government on Tuesday, May 11 to celebrate the renaming of police headquarters in honor of former Commissioner William J. Willett. The honor was...
Great Neck, NYtheislandnow.com

Berkowitz re-elected to Great Neck Board of Education

Barbara Berkowitz, president of the Great Neck Board of Education, handily defeated challenger Michael Glickman on Tuesday to retain her seat on the board. Berkowitz received 1,849 votes and Glickman 1,589. In a statement to Blank Slate Media, Berkowitz said the community had a choice of “two passionate, well-meaning individuals” for a seat on the board.