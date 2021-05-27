Cancel
Muncie, IN

Project Sybertooth: Ball Brothers Foundation Funds Program to Enhance Cybercrimes Training

munciejournal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuncie, IN — As technology grows, so too does the threat of cyber attacks on the community. “Cybercrimes are the crime of the future. It’s so rapidly evolving, and we see how it can really have such a detrimental effect on our community,” said Jim Duckham, chief of the Ball State University Police Department. “Someone can be in another part of the world and be committing a crime that impacts our community.”

www.munciejournal.com
