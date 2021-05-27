Project Sybertooth: Ball Brothers Foundation Funds Program to Enhance Cybercrimes Training
Muncie, IN — As technology grows, so too does the threat of cyber attacks on the community. “Cybercrimes are the crime of the future. It’s so rapidly evolving, and we see how it can really have such a detrimental effect on our community,” said Jim Duckham, chief of the Ball State University Police Department. “Someone can be in another part of the world and be committing a crime that impacts our community.”www.munciejournal.com