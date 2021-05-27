Please Adopt Us: May 28

At this time, our Island animal shelter remains open for official business and by appointment only. This week we’re featuring a celebrity pair, Stan and Ollie, two male cats. Stan is white with black markings and is approximately five years old. He’s the bigger of the two. Ollie is a tuxedo who is more outgoing and about three years of age. Both these boys are super sweet, gentle and friendly. Their story is that they were found abandoned so they could really use a forever home. It would be great if these two could go to a home together but it’s not necessary. They are both up-to-date on vaccines and ready to go.