Watch: New Trailer For M. Night Shyamalan’s Terrifying Movie Old

By David James
wegotthiscovered.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleM. Night Shyamalan is on a hot streak at the moment which looks to continue with this summer’s Old. The supernatural thriller is based on Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peters’ graphic novel Sandcastle, which tells of an idyllic beach that has a dark secret – it makes people… old. In the book, we find some unwitting tourists trapped there as they rapidly age, with children growing up before their parents’ eyes and healthy adults crumbling into senility.

