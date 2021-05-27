FEMA Helping With COVID Related Funeral Costs

BATH – The Steuben County Office For the Aging advises county residents there is help for people whose elderly family members died (as a result of) the COVID-19 pandemic. “This pandemic has brought overwhelming grief and burdens to many families,” said county OFA Director Patricia Baroody. “The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) can provide financial assistance for COVID-19 related funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020.” Baroody urged those affected to contact https://www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance for more information. Baroody warned potential applicants to use the official link for information and not to provide information to anyone calling and claiming they represent FEMA. “We have been told there are scammers out there calling people to offer financial assistance,” Baroody said. “Those heartless callers can only add to the tragedy people have already experienced. Please don’t give them a second of your time. Hang up.”