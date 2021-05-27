Will Judges Have the Last Word on Climate Change?: QuickTake

Some of the world’s largest oil companies are seeing climate activists and investors putting the fossil fuel business on the ropes. The Dutch court ruling that obliges Shell to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions by 45% is joined by another important victory on the other side of the Atlantic: the management of Exxon, the largest oil company in the United States, has forced to admit that two of its 12 members are those proposed by a minority investment fund whose action is focused on the fight against climate change.