Will Judges Have the Last Word on Climate Change?: QuickTake

By Bob Van Voris, Jeremy Hodges
Washington Post
 9 days ago

In the fight against climate change, one tool is proving increasingly popular: litigation. From the U.S. to India, activists, governments and concerned citizens are suing at a breakneck pace. Supporters want the courts to force oil companies, energy users and governments to pay for past harms and avert future threats. Opponents say climate change policy is a matter for national governments and international treaties, not a handful of judges.

