Floyd Small Town Summer returns with music, movies

Amythyst Kiah, Darrell Scott, Redd Volkaert and more are part of Floyd Small Town Summer’s fourth edition. The seasonal series, which the pandemic interrupted last year, resumes June 17 at Floyd’s Warren G. Lineberry Park, with Southwest Virginia performers Music Road Co and Amanda Bocchi and the Soul Flood. Grammy Award-nominated singer and songwriter Amythyst Kiah will play July 1, with a one-off opening act that combines sacred steel guitarist DaShawn Hickman with soul-jazz guitarist Charlie Hunter and Galax-based drummer Nick Falk.