New Insights on Phenomenal Bird Numbers at Great Salt Lake

By Brian Tavernia Saline Lakes Ecologist
National Audubon Society
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. Large numbers of shorebirds, waterfowl, and other waterbirds being reported at Great Salt Lake continue to impress. In the fall of 2018, biologists with the Great Salt Lake Ecosystem Program (GSLEP) estimated more than 3.2 million Eared Grebes (more than 85 percent of the North American population) were present at the lake. In July of 2020, GSLEP biologists counted 122,850 Wilson’s Phalaropes (more than eight percent of the North American breeding population).

