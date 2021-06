This week in 1971, 50 years ago: A strike of AFRTA (American Federation of Radio and Television Artists) has caused the cancellation of the WCCO “fish opener” day broadcast from Alexandria. A WCCO official told Chamber of Commerce Manager Harvey Hammergren that the relative uncertainty that the strike could be settled by Saturday caused the cancellation. WCCO annually follows the fishing opener, which was to be headquartered this year at Shor-wood Resort, owned by Bill Howard. Cancellation of the broadcast in no way affects the “Going Fishing” promotion sponsored by Alexandria merchants.