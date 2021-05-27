Former Ft. Bragg soldier sentenced to prison for organizing ‘sham marriages’
NEW BERN, N.C. (WMBF) – A former Fort Bragg soldier was sentenced to almost four years in prison for marriage fraud and conspiracy, prosecutors said. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina, 37-year-old Ebenezer Yeboah Asane, aka “Ben,” was sentenced Thursday to 44 months in jail and three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to the charges on Aug. 18, 20202.www.wmbfnews.com