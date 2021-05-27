Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Letter: Fight critical race theory in schools

hometownsource.com
 9 days ago

In recent opinions in this paper there has been a lot of discussion about equity and race-based posters in schools and calls for more. These topics are just two tenets of critical race theory, but what is CRT?. To answer this, I referred to Christopher Rufo, who has done extensive...

www.hometownsource.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Critical Theory#Critical Race Theory#White People#Poverty#Public Schools#Academic Standards#Racial Equality#Class Conflict#Crt#Americans#Critical Race Theorists#Marxist Indoctrination#Social Justice#Discipline#Identity Based Marxism#Marxists#Fight#Race Based Posters#Capitalists#Living Standards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
Related
MinoritiesBozeman Daily Chronicle

Letter to the editor: We must teach the difficult lessons of our history

The recent ban on teaching critical race theory by Attorney General Austin Knudsen and supported by Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen is a mistake. Critical race theory is over 40 years old. It is the idea that racism is a social construct and is not based on people merely being prejudiced or about skin color alone, but that it has been purposefully embedded in legal systems and policies over the course of our nation’s history. Though difficult to admit, this is simply true. Examples abound: the GI bill being denied to veterans of color after WWII, redlining, voting restrictions, Jim Crow, to name just a few. Our country has been ignoring the facts for too long and making the history we teach in our K-12 classrooms accurate (if uncomfortable) is the only way to move beyond the racial inequities that we still live with in America today.
Minoritiessandiegouniontribune.com

Georgia school officials condemn some teaching about race

Georgia’s education board on Thursday approved a resolution that says the U.S. and Georgia are not racist and students should not be taught that racism or slavery are anything but deviations from the country’s “authentic founding principles.”. The measure — approved by an 11-2 vote — was introduced amid a...
ScienceHerald Community Newspapers

A letter to the graduates

Congratulations to the class of 2021! You made it! This is no small achievement. Did you know that only half of the students who started at a private college four years ago are graduating this year? For public colleges and universities, the rate is one-third. You are not only survivors, but also success stories.
Utah StateSalt Lake Tribune

Cynthia Kimball Phillips: The misinformed debate about critical race theory in Utah schools

Although critical race theory is not taught in Utah’s K-12 schools, I worry about how the debate about CRT has provided momentum to oppose all topics incorrectly associated. For example, an elected education official recently lumped several positive public-school programs into a list dubbed “Euphemisms for CRT,” including social and emotional learning (SEL) among others. SEL focuses on setting and achieving goals, friendship-building, managing emotions and making responsible decisions. It also teaches kids to feel and show empathy for others. Arguments equating CRT with SEL, along with other programs promoting life skills, are both unsound and invalid.
MinoritiesGainesville Times

Editorial: Need to teach critical thinking when teaching history, race

You could understand if classroom teachers in Georgia wanted to just skip that portion of the curriculum dealing with the Civil War for a year or two, avoid any mention of the Trail of Tears, scoot right past that pesky Brown vs. Board of Education of Topeka case from the Supreme Court, and keep quiet about the whole Civil Rights movement.
Jefferson City, MOmo.gov

Sen. Rick Brattin’s Capitol Report for the Week of May 31: Critical Race Theory, the 1619 Project and the Indoctrination of America’s Children

The last few years has seen the introduction of one deceptive and destructive cultural idea after another. First it was “wokeness,” or extreme political correctness, which places more value on how “woke” you are to a problem rather than looking at the problem objectively and considering the facts. This lack of free thinking is leading inexorably to another sinister tool of political radicals: cancel culture, which is the Marxist-style denouncing and public shaming of any opposing thought one finds offensive, or that doesn’t fit the narrative or aims of a particular political group or movement. Now, a close cousin of wokeness and cancel culture is attempting to sneak its way into one of the most influential institutions in our society – our schools – and that threat is Critical Race Theory (CRT).
Oregon StateKXL

Oregon Schools Welcome Jim Crow Doctrine With Open Arms

Naysayers have called my talk show to claim that Critical Race Theory indoctrination in education is a myth. Well, the Beaverton School District sent out a Critical Race Theory memo to its staff and parents yesterday encouraging them to subscribe to that myth…and read more about it because quote, it’s “a lens that teachers and students can use when discussing issues around race and racism”.
PoliticsFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Our kids’ education should be based on fact, not propaganda | Editorial

It’s either chutzpah or hypocrisy, maybe both, that leads Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran and the Florida Board of Education to crack down on our children’s history lessons. First, they spread fear that our kids will actually learn that (gasp!) the United States has not always been purely mom and apple pie. Then, satisfied they’ve sufficiently whipped up hysteria, they require a civics curriculum that encourages children to be unthinking drones.
Pittsburgh, PAPitt News

‘Tell the truth’: Eddie Glaude speaks on racism at CRSP event

According to Eddie Glaude Jr., professor and chair of Princeton University’s African American studies department, racial inequality isn’t the consequence of “random events,” and the nation should admit to its racist laws and decisions and be “deliberate” in rooting out such efforts. “Racial inequality isn’t the result of random events,...
MinoritiesClarion News

What matters 060321

Warning: much of this article is tainted by the white privilege that has been afforded me. As a nation, we are now a full year since the horrific death of George Floyd; the day our nation watched in horror as Officer Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck, killing him. Our news...
Educationdraytonvalleywesternreview.com

Reflecting on residential schools

“’But what is an individual,’ exclaimed Coningsby, ‘against a vast public opinion?’. “Divine,” said the stranger. “God made man in His own image; but the Public is made by Newspapers, Members of Parliament, Excise Officers, Poor Law Guardians.”. This exchange is from the novel Coningsby written by 19th century British...
Minoritieswhyevolutionistrue.com

John McWhorter favors affirmative action, but based not on race but on disadvantage, not race; also says that there’s little evidence that racial diversity improves schools and education

Every time I say I favor affirmative action for minorities as a form of reparations, someone makes a counterargument that makes me examine my position. I haven’t changed it, but this new piece by John McWhorter, while also favoring affirmative action, favors affirmation based not on race but on “disadvantage, not melanin.” Further, he argues that diversity as an “innate good” that improves universities turns out to be an unproven assumption, and in fact has been disproven, depending on your definition of “improves”. Only a black man could get away with writing such a column, but it does make one rethink one’s views, and points to some research that I didn’t know about.
Minoritieswashingtoninformer.com

JESSE JACKSON: The False Republican Mantra of ‘America is Not a Racist Country’

“America is not a racist country.” This is quickly becoming a Republican mantra. Sen. Tim Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, used it in his rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s address to the Congress. Sen. Lindsey Graham, the Republican weather vane, echoed him, as did Republicans across the country. Scott went on to accuse Democrats of dividing the country by using race as a “political weapon.” This is an old, threadbare rhetorical trick. Racism is not the problem; those protesting discrimination are the problem.
Minoritiesksgf.com

PODCAST: 05.22- Critical Race Theory

Happy Saturday morning! Kyle Wyatt talks about a variety of topics, including:. David Nokes -retired police officer is joining Kyle Wyatt today!. Critical Race Theory. How to handle these types of training?. Current stigma around Police Officers. If you want to get involved or reach out visit website: backontrackamerica.org.
Musicmusicalamerica.com

2021 Symposium on Music in Schools

The Yale School of Music will host a free, virtual Symposium on Music in Schools on Wednesday, June 23, from 12:30-4 p.m. EDT. As schools reopen and the federal government invests in public education at an unprecedented scale, we feel it’s time to seize the moment with the goal of an accessible, active music life for every student.
Public Healthlibreinfo.world

School Disrupted: The Impact Of COVID-19 On K-12 Education

Last week, Tyton Partners released a groundbreaking report — the first of three based on a nationwide longitudinal study titled “School Disrupted: The Impact of COVID-19 on Parent Agency and the K-12 Ecosystem.”. The study digs deep into the public and private school enrollment declines reported around the country over...