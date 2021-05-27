What to stream: Celebrating the return of the summer blockbuster

Let’s take a moment to give thanks (for vaccines), because against all odds, it’s looking like we’ll have a Summer Blockbuster Movie Season. “A Quiet Place Part II” and “Cruella” will be christening theaters this Memorial Day weekend, and several more blockbusters will be rolling out all summer long. But over the past 20 years or so, almost every big summer movie has been a sequel or birthed one, so be sure to do your homework before hitting the theater. Here’s a guide of some big movies coming this summer and what to stream in advance.