Platform Tent Camping Offered At Some NYS Parks

Kid Fish / Movie in the park on Friday June 4th & Saturday June 5th Ages (2-16yrs). The Movie in the Park will be on Friday June 4th at W.M. Brook Park. Movie: “The Croods A New Age” at 8:30 pm at Ruth Eakin Theater. Free admission & Free popcorn. No other concessions will be available, so the public is encouraged to bring their coolers & chairs. The Kid Fish event will start Friday evening also, with registration beginning at 5pm. Kids can fish all night until the judging Saturday at Noon. Overnight camping is allowed on a first come, first serve basis for campsites. The Parks Department will supply bait & fishing equipment. There will be hotdogs & popcorn available Friday evening and breakfast tacos Saturday morning at 7am. Judging will start Saturday at noon with trophies given out for 1st, 2nd, & 3rd place for biggest fish caught in each age category. Age groups are 2-6yrs, 7-11yrs and 12-16yrs. Door prizes will be drawn after the judging. This event is free to the public.