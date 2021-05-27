Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Platform Tent Camping Offered At Some NYS Parks

By Editorial Staff
newyorkalmanack.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmbracing the motto “camping without the hassle,” State Parks has entered into a partnership with New York City-based Tentrr for a new tent camping service with 45 new sites in the Hudson Valley. Fully outfitted platform campsites are now available to reserve at the Sebago and Silver Mine areas of...

www.newyorkalmanack.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping Sites#New York City#Taconic State Park#Tents#Camping Gear#Picnic#State Parks#Valley Fire#Nys#Mills Norrie State Park#Platform Tent#Adirondack Chairs#Lake#Accommodations#Water Container#Storage#Grill#Bed#Rockland Counties#Hudson Valley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Hobbies
Related
Travelask.com

Assateague Island State Park Camping Sites Offer an Unforgettable Trip This Summer

Photo Courtesy: Amanda Voisard/The Washington Post/Getty Images. Last summer, we found ourselves grounded — and staying close to home — instead of jetting off on vacations. Despite the global COVID-19 vaccine rollout, staying closer to home might still be the best course of action this year too. Some countries, especially those with lower vaccination rates, have policies in place to prevent international travel, while others have instituted required quarantine periods.
Hobbieswvgazettemail.com

Upscale tent camping comes to 4 WV state parks

Campsites featuring pre-pitched, deck-mounted, canvas-wall tents equipped with queen-size memory-foam mattresses, side tables, propane heaters and solar showers are now available at Hawks Nest and Cacapon state parks. They also will accommodate guests starting June 14 at Lost River and Blackwater Falls. “This new camping experience is one of many...
AmazonOrlando Sentinel

Best luxury camping tents of 2021

There is nothing quite like spending a night enjoying the great outdoors, but it is even better when spent in a luxury camping tent. If you prefer to have an overnight experience in a tent that more resembles the interior of your home, glamping — or glamorous camping — may be for you.
Travel97.5 KISS FM

TOP 10 Tri-Cities Campgrounds to Pitch a Tent or Park Your RV

June is National Camping Month, a wonderful time to pack up the family and enjoy nature!. We're lucky, as the Tri-Cities offers an abundance of scenery, parks, rivers, hiking trails, wineries, and more. There's a lot to explore. We got busy and uncovered some of the best areas to park...
Parkville, MOkchi.com

MDC Offers Camping 101

If you have never been camping, but would like to give it a try, the Missouri Department of Conservation is offering a Camping 101 course in the Kansas City area. If you are new to camping, just determining what gear to load in the car and where to camp can seem daunting, especially for families.
ScienceThe Daily Collegian

Science-U camps offered virtually this summer

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Registration is now open for Science-U, the annual summer camp hosted by the Penn State Eberly College of Science, being held from June 5 through July 16. The camp, serving children entering grades 2 through 12, offers science programs with themes ranging from "Animal Adventures," which allows students to investigate natural phenomena in the great outdoors, to "Make It Matter," which gives students the opportunity to meet world-class researchers and learn about materials science.
Parkville, MOkmmo.com

MDC TO OFFER FREE CAMPING WORKSHOP JUNE 16

Photo contributed by: Missouri Department of Conservation. The Missouri Department of Conservation will present a free Camping 101 workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16 at MDC’s Parma Woods Shooting Range near Parkville. This workshop will anyone learn the basic gear and tips that can make camping successful and fun for all ages.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Only In Oklahoma

Stay Overnight In A Glorified Tent At Osage Hills State Park In Oklahoma

“Roughing it” never sounded so good in an overnight stay in a glamorous tent in Osage Hills State Park. This “glamping” experience is outdoor living at its finest.  Guests can rent furnished tents that come equipped with heating, comfortable beds, patios, picnic tables and so much more. Book an overnight stay here and your batteries […] The post Stay Overnight In A Glorified Tent At Osage Hills State Park In Oklahoma appeared first on Only In Your State.
Carsdigg.com

This Rooftop Tent Lets You Camp Wherever You Park

This clever tent stores easily on the top of your vehicle, and then quickly pops up when you're ready to get inside. Versatile, minimalist and secure. Not only does the TedPop rooftop tent make it exceptionally easy to camp, it opens up new spots that you otherwise wouldn't get to enjoy. You might not want to pitch a tent in a parking lot or muddy area, but it's much simpler with one of these.
Lifestylelampasas.org

Kid Fish & Camping in the Park

Kid Fish / Movie in the park on Friday June 4th & Saturday June 5th Ages (2-16yrs). The Movie in the Park will be on Friday June 4th at W.M. Brook Park. Movie: “The Croods A New Age” at 8:30 pm at Ruth Eakin Theater. Free admission & Free popcorn. No other concessions will be available, so the public is encouraged to bring their coolers & chairs. The Kid Fish event will start Friday evening also, with registration beginning at 5pm. Kids can fish all night until the judging Saturday at Noon. Overnight camping is allowed on a first come, first serve basis for campsites. The Parks Department will supply bait & fishing equipment. There will be hotdogs & popcorn available Friday evening and breakfast tacos Saturday morning at 7am. Judging will start Saturday at noon with trophies given out for 1st, 2nd, & 3rd place for biggest fish caught in each age category. Age groups are 2-6yrs, 7-11yrs and 12-16yrs. Door prizes will be drawn after the judging. This event is free to the public.
Lifestylewccsk12.org

WC Offers Summer STEM Camp

Wayland-Cohocton is offering a weeklong STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education summer camp program to get campers thinking, moving, exploring and creating fun in an open-ended experience that can help students build their problem-solving power and make their own creative mark on the world. There are six one-week sessions...
RetailPopular Mechanics

The Best Family Tents For Taking the Whole Crew Camping

Camping season is in full swing. If you’re aiming to spend a weekend (or longer) away with your family, a sturdy, spacious shelter is a must. The good news: There are many options, with various features and at differing price points. The bad news: There are many options, requiring time to consider which to buy that’d be better spent on planning your trip. The best news: We did the legwork for you. This guide includes buying advice so you know what to look for and reviews of ten great family tents that we’ve tested and approved.
Tennisdiamondlinksgolf.com

Golf Camp Offered! June 29-July 30

We’d love the opportunity to introduce the game of golf to your little guy or gal!. Bring your clubs or use our sets! No experience or equipment required. No need to purchase any new gear. Dinner from Buddy’s Clubhouse Grill is included in each child’s admission along with a golf camp shirt.
Public HealthWINKNEWS.com

Summer camps return this year with some differences

Summer camps are returning after the pandemic forced many to shut down. New safety protocols are in place to protect children from getting and spreading COVID. Many parents plan on sending their children back to summer camps this year. In 2020, more than 19 million kids missed out on summer...
LifestyleVictoria Advocate

YMCA offers summer camp, sees enrollment increase

With the blow of a whistle, dozens of kids jumped into the YMCA pool. Monday marked the first pool day of the YMCA of the Golden Crescent’s summer kids camp. The third through fifth graders plunged into the cool blue water eager to escape the near 90 degree weather. Samantha...
CarsPosted by
TheStreet

New Survey Finds Campers Prefer RVing Over Tent Camping, Inspiring RVshare To Launch 'Turn In Your Tent' Program

AUSTIN, Texas, and AKRON, Ohio, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- People are hitting the road in record numbers this summer with camping being a top vacation trend. RVshare, the first and largest peer-to-peer RV rental platform, reports Fourth of July bookings have already more than doubled since last year, and found 62% of campers prefer camping in an RV to a tent 1. When asked why, more than half (57%) of campers said they felt better protected from natural elements like wild animals and weather, and 44% said having an RV would entice more friends and family to join in on a camping trip.
Hobbiestribuneledgernews.com

Summer camp is back this year -- with some changes

Jun. 7—For Ellen Weismer, the benefit of sending her 12-year-old daughter away for camp this year far outweighed the risks. So at the end of June, sixth-grader Nevaeh will pack up her sleeping bag and camping gear and head off for a four-week camp in northern Wisconsin. Nevaeh will be...
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Achieve Center to offer bike camp

WAUSAU – The Achieve Center will offer a bike camp, i Can Bike!, for children with exceptional needs, ages 8 years to 15 years, so they can learn to ride a bike, June 21-25 in the Marathon Park Building 2 on Stewart Avenue in Wausau. The Achieve Center provides a...
Tunkhannock, PAwcexaminer.com

Camp Kelly offering girls overnight camp

Camp Kelly will offer two weeks of girls traditional overnight camp this summer at its location in Tunkhannock. The camp, in Lemon Township, offers girls in grades two through ten the opportunity to connect with nature, make new friends, and take part in boating, swimming, games, and other activities.