Shade-Grown Coffee May Be Key To Fighting Leaf Rust

I promised you last week that I would write about a new product, and I am! But first let me give you some history on why we have a new product. Rust Cure had been a product on our shelves for probably over 30 years. It’s a product that can turn rusty metal into a flat black finish that would stay rust- free forever. My downtown manager had a flat roof on his store, and he put tools treated with Rust Cure on the open roof. Each year he would go on the roof (because the AC unit always had a problem) and checked on the tools while he checked on the AC. They never rusted, even out in the open weather.