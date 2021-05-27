Shade-Grown Coffee May Be Key To Fighting Leaf Rust
Shade-grown coffee is something even the average consumer has at least heard about, often marketed as superior to its non-shaded counterparts. Though the veracity of that claim is perhaps questionable and reductive to the many factors that contribute to the production of high quality coffee, shade growing nonetheless has been shown to create a number of positive effects, from producing an advantageous microclimate under the canopy to creating a beneficial polyculture for native plant and animal species (and soil) that monocropping can sometimes erode. But a new study has found another positive to shade growing coffee: it may inhibit the spread of leaf rust.sprudge.com