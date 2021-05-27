newsbreak-logo
Half of Stutsman County Residents Vaccinated for COVID

By Warren Abrahamson
newsdakota.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAMESTOWN, N.D. (CVH) – As of today, May 27th, 2021, 50% of all Stutsman County residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. In Stutsman County, 15,829 total COVID vaccinations have been given. Central Valley Health District (CVHD) reports that vaccinations continue to be administered in the county by the enrolled providers including public health, pharmacies, congregate living agencies, and other healthcare facilities.

www.newsdakota.com
