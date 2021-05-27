LOKI And DOCTOR STRANGE Sequel Writer Teases Connective Tissue Between Them And Wider MCU Ramifications

Cancel
Loki is expected to take us on a trip through the Marvel Cinematic Universe's version of the Multiverse, and that has to mean it will somehow tie into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. How much remains to be seen, but with the Time Variance Authority keeping a close eye on the MCU, chances are they'll have something to say about the Scarlet Witch tearing her way through the Multiverse on the hunt for her children.

Tom Hiddleston is Loki, and he is burdened with glorious purpose: After playing Thor's puckish brother for over a decade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, no one understands the mercurial Asgardian God of Mischief as well as the actor. He can teach an entire seminar on Loki if given the opportunity — which he actually did during pre-production on his forthcoming Disney+ show. In conversation, Hiddleston quotes lines from his MCU debut, 2011's Thor, almost verbatim, and will playfully correct you if you mistakenly refer to Asgard's Rainbow Bridge as the Bifrost, which is the portal that connects Loki and Thor's homeworld to the Nine Realms, including Midgard, a.k.a. Earth. "Well, the Bifrost technically is the energy that runs through the bridge," he says with a smile. "But nine points to Gryffindor!" And when he shows up to the photo shoot for this very digital cover, he hops on a call with our photo editor to pitch ways the concept could be even more Loki, like incorporating the flourish the trickster does whenever magically conjuring something. The lasting impression is that playing Loki isn't just a paycheck.