Bryan Harsin's staff prepares for 'crazy' June in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. — For the first time in 15 months, in-person recruiting visits will take place on the Plains starting next week. With the NCAA recruiting dead period, which has been in effect since March 13, 2020 due to the pandemic, set to be lifted June 1, programs across the country are bustling and preparing to host prospects on official and unofficial visits — setting up their travel, lodging, facilities and itineraries in hopes of wooing some of their top recruiting targets.247sports.com