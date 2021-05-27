Sonic Colors is getting remastered as Sega announces a handful of new Sonic games

Sonic the Hedgehog is a game that needs little introduction. It sparked a series that is still going to this day – hit or miss though it may be – and it made Sega a competitor to the once-monolithic Nintendo. While Sonic has had his share of duds over the years, it seems that most people look back fondly on the original Sonic the Hedgehog trilogy. Today we’re taking a look at the game that started it all: Sonic the Hedgehog, which launched for the Sega Genesis in North America on June 23rd, 1991.