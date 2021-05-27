Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Sonic Colors is getting remastered as Sega announces a handful of new Sonic games

By Andrew Webster
The Verge
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most beloved Sonic the Hedgehog games is making a return. Sega announced today that a remaster of Sonic Colors — called Sonic Colors: Ultimate — will be coming to the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on September 7th. The platformer originally launched in 2010, garnering a...

www.theverge.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonic Games#Epic Games#Sonic Mania#Sega Games#Sonic The Hedgehog#Nintendo Games#Sonic Colors#Nintendo Switch#Sonic Team#Sonic Origins#Sonic Forces#Team Sonic#Sonic Cd#Sonic Prime#Classic Games#Ps4#Gameplay Enhancements#Stunning Visuals#Feature#The Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
Nintendo
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Video: Sonic Colors Wii vs. Sonic Colors: Ultimate comparison

More than a decade after Sonic Colors first appeared on Wii, the game is seeing new life on Switch as Sonic Colors: Ultimate. GameXplain has now put together a video comparing the two versions. Here’s the full video:. Sonic Colors: Ultimate will be out for Switch on September 7.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

It looks like Sega could be planning a new Sonic Collection

Sega could be planning to release a new Sonic the Hedgehog game collection, as part of its 30th anniversary celebrations. That’s according to a new listing spotted on French retail site Sogamely – the same company which seemingly outed an upcoming Sonic Colors remaster last month. The listing simply names,...
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Sega teases Thursday event for 30th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog

Sega is teasing a big show for its its boy in blue. On May 27, Sega will host a Sonic the Hedgehog event, called Sonic Central, for the mascot’s 30th anniversary. The company is promising quite a show, covering “upcoming projects, partnerships, and events to celebrate.”. Sonic fans have been...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Sonic Colors: Ultimate remaster coming this September

Sonic Colors: Ultimate, a remaster of the 2010 Nintendo Wii and DS platformer, is coming this September. Sonic Colors combines 2D and 3D platforming as Sonic tries to save the Wisps, an alien race enslaved by Doctor Eggman. In the game's main hub, Doctor Eggman's Incredible Interstellar Amusement Park, there are five small planets chained together, which Sonic travels between. The gameplay looks great in the Sonic Colors: Ultimate trailer, with gorgeous flashes of neon lights and colors, and beautifully detailed environments. Sonic's abilities look fantastic, and the colorful Wisps are vibrant and adorable.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

A new Sonic Collection is rumoured to be on the way from Sega

Rumours are swirling that Sega might be gearing up to launch a new collection of classic Sonic the Hedgehog games, thanks to a "Sonic Collection' listing popping up on a French retailer's website. As originally reported by Video Games Chronicle, the listing (since removed) was spotted on Sogamely, which is...
Video Gamesvg247.com

Sega will host a livestream devoted to Sonic on May 27

Sega will be hosting a special livestream devoted to Sonic this Thursday. The Sonic Central livestream will take place on Thursday, May 27 at 9am PT, 12pm ET, 5pm UK, 6pm CEST. During the stream, Sega will provide a look at some of the projects, partnerships, and events for the...
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

New Untitled Sonic the Hedgehog Game Teased for 2022

At the end of today’s Sonic Central live stream, it was revealed that there will be a new, upcoming, untitled Sonic the Hedgehog game releasing for unspecified platforms in 2022. This was teased at the very end of the live stream with no information on the gameplay, narrative, or any other feature provided.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Retro Revisit: Sonic the Hedgehog for Sega Genesis

Sonic the Hedgehog is a game that needs little introduction. It sparked a series that is still going to this day – hit or miss though it may be – and it made Sega a competitor to the once-monolithic Nintendo. While Sonic has had his share of duds over the years, it seems that most people look back fondly on the original Sonic the Hedgehog trilogy. Today we’re taking a look at the game that started it all: Sonic the Hedgehog, which launched for the Sega Genesis in North America on June 23rd, 1991.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Sega to Stream “Sonic Central”; Will Showcase Upcoming Projects & Events for 30th Anniversary

After nearly half a year of absolute silence from Sega in Sonic’s 30th anniversary year about a new Sonic the Hedgehog game, it seems like the drought will likely be over in two days. Sega has announced that they are streaming an event called, Sonic Central – which sounds kind of like a Sonic direct, and the stream will showcase upcoming “projects, partnerships, and events to celebrate Sonic’s 30th anniversary.
Video Gamesdarkhorizons.com

SEGA To Host “Sonic” Virtual Event

SEGA will host ‘Sonic Central,’ a virtual live stream on Thursday for a 30th anniversary celebration of the “Sonic the Hedgehog” franchise and a reveal of what’s next. The big reveal may have already leaked however as French retail site SoGamely (via VGC) earlier had a listing for a PS4...
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Sonic Central event on May 27 will bring franchise news from Sega

Sega has announced Sonic Central, a virtual showcase that will reveal new Sonic the Hedgehog projects, partnerships, and events for the 30th anniversary of the franchise, and it will occur on May 27 at noon ET / 9 a.m. PT on YouTube and Twitch. Additionally, Sega has launched a new video campaign to further commemorate the 30th anniversary of Sonic, called “Unstoppable.” It is a “fan appreciation video showcasing a nostalgic look back at the franchise as the Blue Blur speeds forward to inspire future generations,” with the intention being for Sonic to inspire us to keep pushing forward.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Could the mysterious new Sonic game be Sonic Adventure 3?

Sega announced a new Sonic game during today’s Sonic Central presentation, seemingly revealing the next 3D entry in the series from Sonic Team. This new game will launch next year across all consoles and PC, though the brief teaser saw Sega holding its cards very to its chest. So what is this mysterious new game?
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Sonic Colors: Ultimate official announcement, screenshots – pricing, Rival Rush mode

SEGA has put out an official announcement for the just-announced Sonic Colors: Ultimate. We have confirmation on pricing, a new Rival Rush mode, and more. Sonic fans, get ready to Color the Universe! Today, as part of Sonic Central, SEGA unveiled Sonic Colors: Ultimate, an adrenaline-pumping upgrade on the iconic 2010 platformer, Sonic Colors. Developed by the award-winning studio, Blind Squirrel Entertainment, Sonic Colors: Ultimate brings a fresh hue to the celebrated game with stunning visuals, additional features, a new mode, and improved gameplay enhancements, providing players the ultimate Sonic experience. Sonic Colors: Ultimate is set to release both digitally and physically on September 7, 2021 starting at $39.99 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One Consoles and Nintendo Switch, with a digital-only release on PC via the Epic Games Store. For a limited time, Sonic fans can pre-order the Sonic Colors: Ultimate physical edition and get access to an exclusive baby Sonic keychain.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

SEGA Reveals Multiple Sonic The Hedgehog Announcements

During a special Sonic Central livestream today, SEGA revealed multiple announcements revolving around Sonic The Hedgehog. The big announcements today were that Sonic Colors: Ultimate will be coming this September as a revitalized version of the game, the classic games from the Genesis era will be released as a single unit called Sonic Origins, there's a new Sonic game in the mix that they didn't talk too much about but let us know it's on the way. We have the notes from SEGA below along with the trailer, as the team is looking to celebrate the character's 30th Anniversary in style.