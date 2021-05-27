Kim Kardashian admits she failed 'baby bar' exam, more news

Kim Kardashian reveals she failed the 'baby bar' exam. Turns out Kim Kardashian West hit a major obstacle on her path to taking the California bar exam. In a new teaser for the next "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" episode, Kim tells her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian she failed the first year law exam required of anyone pursuing a four year, rather than a three year, course of study. "So you guys, I did not pass the baby bar," Kim says in the new clip. Another tidbit shows Kim's mentor, Jessica Jackson, telling her she scored 474, just shy of the 560 she would have needed to pass. "That's extremely close on a test that most people are not taking in the middle of a pandemic," says Jessica, an attorney and the co-founder #cut50, the criminal justice-focused advocacy group where Kim's been interning, according to CNN. "I am a failure," Kim says, reminding her sisters she "six weeks straight, 10 to 12 hours a day" studying. "The fact that I spent all that time away from my kids," she says. "Like I can't do it again, I don't have time." The full episode airs on May 27.