Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Coffee Design: HEX Coffee Of Charlotte, North Carolina

By Sprudge Staff
sprudge.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoffee Design is proudly sponsored by Savor Brands, your boost in coffeedence through maximizing designs in packaging, sustainability and tech. We've been following HEX Coffee out of Charlotte, North Carolina since their 2016 summertime build-out. We featured their coffee bags back in 2017 and a lot has changed since then—including some significant advancements in environmental considerations. We spoke with the folks at HEX digitally to learn more about their new look for 2021.

sprudge.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Roastery#Hex#Food Drink#Branding#Recycled Materials#Hex Coffee Of Charlotte#Savor Brands#Grounded Packaging Co#Kenyan#Coffee Design Archives#Designs#Sustainable Packaging#Ethiopian Coffees#Traditional Bags#Collaboration#Biodegradable Materials#Usability#Regular Plastics#Sustainability#Plastic Waste
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Seattle, WAseattleite.com

(Meals on a Field, Design Podcasts + Bargain Coffee Finds)

In addition to The Triple Door revealing a (live!) concert lineup and the announcement that Seattle’s Chef Rachel Yang of Revel will participate in the James Beard Foundation’s Summer Taste America culinary series on Sunday, August 15th (to safely celebrate local, independent restaurants and build support for industry recovery), we are finding exciting things to add to our calendars.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

RV Retailer, LLC Opens Third RVR University Training Center In Charlotte, North Carolina

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RV Retailer, LLC (RVR) opened its third RVR University Training Center at its RV One Superstores Charlotte store. Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR said, "This third best-in-class RVR University Training Center reflects our commitment to investing in our people, a core value that RV Retailer was founded on in 2018. Investing millions on state of the art training facilities is a major investment to ensure we provide our 2000 plus associates with the right job skills and top-notch career advancement opportunities."
tireball.com

Death Wish Coffee sponsoring Anthony Alfredo at Charlotte

Death Wish Coffee is brewing a return to Front Row Motorsports (FRM) this weekend. Anthony Alfredo will pilot the No. 38 Death Wish Coffee Ford Mustang for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. Death Wish Coffee has been a partner of both FRM and Alfredo last season.
Charlotte, NCCarscoops

GM Establishes $45 Million Racing And Performance Development Center In Charlotte, North Carolina

GM announced today that it has broken ground on its Charlotte Technical Center, a 130,000 sq-ft facility intended to expand its performance and racing capabilities. The new center is designed to support GM’s racing efforts across all the series it competes in, from sports car racing at Le Mans to stock car racing in NASCAR to open-wheel racing in IndyCar. Along with supporting motorsports activities, GM intends the center to facilitate knowledge transfer between racing teams and production vehicle development.
California Statenosh.com

Cadence Kitchen Expands Availability In California

“As Southern California natives, the team at Cadence Kitchen is thrilled to grow our presence in California. Our aim is to reframe eating-in with fresh ingredients and chef-inspired recipes that are effortless to cook and provide easier access to diverse dining at home,” said Cadence Kitchen President Alex Klein. “Our increased availability in California at Bristol Farms and Gelson’s, as well as with our existing retail partners in other parts of the country, gives us the opportunity to reach more home kitchens and prove frozen is the new fresh.”
Vancouver, WAportlandfoodanddrink.com

Coffee Guide: The Great North Coffee

When Matt Brown and Jonathan Felix-Lund opened Great North Coffee in St. Johns five years ago, they came with some serious creds. Matt had worked at Stumptown, Barista Coffee, and Albina Press. Jonathan used to be the head trainer at Stumptown, then for the last few years as the Vice President of Operations at Coava, until last month when he went to work for Clive Coffee. In January 2016, they opened a second location in Vancouver, WA.
DrinksDaily Northwestern

Q&A: Coffee with a side of calm

Before she started coffee company Amasu, Xiao Zhang (Kellogg ‘20) worked with pharmaceutical companies for years but sought a career change in hopes she could make an impact on people’s health. She ended up at Kellogg School of Management, where Amasu started. The products at Amasu combine caffeinated beverages with herbs to promote immunity, digestion and calmness. The Daily sat down with Zhang to learn more about Amasu’s beginnings, her goals and running a start-up during a pandemic.
Dallas, TXdallasinnovates.com

Pay for Coffee With Your Face

Today’s daily gourmet coffee consumer not only demands a high-quality specialty coffee experience while away from home, but also requires the accessibility, availability, and convenience seldom found outside the traditional coffee shop. These away from home locations where people work, shop, study, or visit are plagued with subpar drink quality, long wait times, and limited hours of operation.
Pasco, WATri-City Herald

2021 Best Coffee: Roasters Coffee

In 2009, Wes and Shannon Heyden opened their first Roasters Coffee in the parking lot of the Red Lion Hotel in Pasco. More than a decade later, the business has grown to 14 locations in the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla, and has become the go-to stop for coffee drinkers for the past five years.
Columbus, OH614now.com

Where to find coffee flights

When you think of tasting flights, it’s probably a nice wine or craft beer that comes to mind. But maybe it’s time to add coffee to that list too. A beverage trend that’s quickly catching on in the (614) involves cafes offering multiple smaller portions of different featured coffees and hot drinks, allowing customers to sample a variety of their menu.
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Sustainable Local Coffee Expansions

Nobetree Coffee, a sustainable beverage brand based in Brooklyn, opened its premium quality products to the rest of the United States. The brand sources its fine coffee from farms in Brazil and builds a sustainable supply chain from there to create an exceptional product that is environmentally conscious. Nobletree Coffee...
ScienceInterior Design

3+2 Design Studio References the Science of Coffee for iDrip Coffee Lab in Taiwan

For many coffee aficionados, the brew method of choice is perhaps the simplest: the pour over. At least that's the preferred technique of barista champion John Yeh. Guided by his expertise and business acumen, Yeh’s company iDrip has created a variety of smart pour-over coffeemakers where each drop produced is, according to Yeh, “a drop of science.” For Creative Expo Taiwan, iDrip teamed up with local firm 3+2 Design Studio to create the iDrip Coffee Lab display and tasting experience, which enables coffee enthusiasts to savor a cup while learning about its origins.
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Coffee Enthusiast Journals

Goldleaf created The Coffee Journal to help millions of Americans fuel their love of quality coffee with a resource that helps with logging all the details of the perfect brew. Exclusively available through Goldleaf, the journal was created especially for "people who like to nerd out on coffee," according to Charles McElroy, Chief Creative at Goldleaf.
Birmingham, ALbirminghammommy.com

Red Diamond® Coffee & Tea Celebrates the Return of its “Zoo Coffee Can”

Red Diamond® Coffee & Tea Celebrates the Return of its “Zoo Coffee Can” With Free Tickets to the Birmingham Zoo!. Red Diamond® Coffee & Tea announced today the launch of the 2021 Zoo Promotion Coffee Can. The Birmingham-based, family-owned company provides customers with free child admissions and Red Diamond Express Train tickets to the Birmingham Zoo with the purchase of the unique can.
Food & Drinkswolfandbadger.com

Acropolis Fountain Pen Coffee

There aren't any reviews for this product yet. Some recent customer reviews of the CAMPO MARZIO collection:. I love this gorgeous envelope. I sent off for two document cases from other stores and had to return them. I love wolf and badger and have ordered a leather writing case. Fedor...
LifestylePosted by
GeekyGadgets

CoffeeJack portable coffee maker

Is a new environmentally friendly, compact espresso maker design to function without the need for electricity, pods or filters. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the patent pending micro-hydraulic technology which applies in excess of 9 bars of pressure and has been featured on Vogue, GQ and more.
Food & DrinksWREG

Which Mr. Coffee iced coffee maker should I get?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When it’s time to beat the summer heat and caffeinate, iced coffee is a drink that satisfies. But if you don’t have the time to pop into your local coffee shop, you can make your own iced coffee from your kitchen.
Drinkscastlepinesconnection.com

Coffee alternatives

Love coffee but looking to ditch the caffeine? For some, a daily dose of coffee can cause insomnia, anxiety, stomach upset, increased heart and breathing rate or a host of other negative side effects. Sometimes caffeine can worsen certain menopause symptoms, and it can raise blood pressure levels. Even without experiencing negative side effects, some just want to move away from needing coffee to get going in the morning or relying on it for an afternoon pick-me-up.