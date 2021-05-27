Coffee Design: HEX Coffee Of Charlotte, North Carolina
Coffee Design is proudly sponsored by Savor Brands, your boost in coffeedence through maximizing designs in packaging, sustainability and tech. We've been following HEX Coffee out of Charlotte, North Carolina since their 2016 summertime build-out. We featured their coffee bags back in 2017 and a lot has changed since then—including some significant advancements in environmental considerations. We spoke with the folks at HEX digitally to learn more about their new look for 2021.sprudge.com