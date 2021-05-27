Cancel
Will the Friends Cast Ever Do Another Public Reunion? Courteney Cox Says…

Cover picture for the articleThe One Where They Say Goodbye Forever. If you haven't heard, the Friends reunion is officially streaming on HBO Max, with the gang of Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry getting back together more than 25 years after their hit show first premiered.

Courteney Cox Still Makes Millions From ‘Friends’ Today—Here’s Her Net Worth

Many fans want to know how much of Courteney Cox’s net worth can be chalked up to her time on Friends, especially now that there’s a reunion special coming to HBO Max. Well, those wondering have come to the right place. Allow us to dive into everything there is to know about Courteney Cox’s net worth and salary details below, but first, let’s explain how she got her start in Hollywood all those years ago.
‘Friends: The Reunion’ Images: The Cast Is Back Together

After 17 years — not to mention a delay of an entire year caused by the coronavirus pandemic — the Friends reunion has finally taken place and is available for streaming. For just the second time since Friends ended in 2004, the entire cast gathered together in one place to discuss their impossibly popular sitcom. Joined by host James Corden and several guest stars and famous fans, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer all celebrated their decades of Friend-ship.
What the Cast of Friends is Got Paid for the Reunion Special

On one hand it makes a person wonder how well off some of the Friends stars really are when learning about how much they made for the reunion show, and on the other it’s enough for an eye roll to realize that they made over $2 million apiece for a single show. It does sound as though they were offered about $1 million apiece to show up initially, but they all turned it down. Does anyone get the implication there? They TURNED DOWN $1 million dollars for one appearance. This is the kind of money they were pulling down per episode at one point, all of them, and they decided they would negotiate in order to get more money for a single reunion show. I’ll stop being outraged now simply because a lot of people might wonder what’s the point, especially given that those who are so enamored of the show would think it a pittance to bring back their favorite actors. It’s also a valid argument that no one in their right mind, not even an actor, would turn down $1 million dollars just to show up for a single appearance, so to be fair, this sounds like the network was bent over a barrel and were ready to do anything to make this happen. Friends was one of the few shows that was so famous that it managed to influence the way people lived, how they dressed, styled their hair, and sometimes even how they behaved in public. But that kind of money to show up and reminisce in front of an audience feels a little ridiculous to say the least. There are bound to be people that would claim that anyone would want more money just to show up after so long, but seriously, it does feel as though they had all the bargaining power since the people in charge would have been roasted had they not gone ahead with it. The actors knew very well that there had to be a show, and they knew that they could drive the price up in since the advantage was theirs.
Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox, Ed Sheeran Do “The Routine” Dance From ‘Friends’. ‘The Routine’ finally happened! Conspicuous by its absence from HBO Max’s Friends: The Reunion special released last Thursday, the Geller’s iconic dance number was reenacted by Courteney Cox…. ‘Friends’ Creators on Creative Regrets and Biggest Reunion Reveals: “It Was a...
Lisa Kudrow "panicked" even after having to Google "Smelly Cat" to prepare for the Friends reunion

"I was really nervous when I first heard that," Kudrow says of learning that she'd be singing with Lady Gaga. "Then I prepared. I realized I had to learn 'Smelly Cat' again. I tuned my guitar and realized I don't know the chords. But I Googled it! All the chords were there. Thank you, world, for posting the chords. So I learned it." After re-learning the chords to the song, Kudrow still had trouble performing it in the moment. "And then, my throat closed. I was so panicked. I couldn't get anything out. I didn't know what was going to happen," said. "But it worked out." ALSO: David Schwimmer shares behind-the-scenes pics, including a Zoom photo of the Friends cast preparing for the reunion.
Friends creators 'didn't initially intend' for Joey Tribbiani 'to be stupid'

'Friends' bosses didn't initially intend for Joey Tribbiani to be "stupid". Marta Kauffman, who co-created the sitcom with her longtime friend David Crane, admitted Matt LeBlanc played dim-witted "so well" that it became part of his struggling actor character. She said: "We didn't originally intend for Joey to be stupid,...
Jennifer Aniston Pokes Fun at This Rachel Look From ‘Friends’

Washington [US], June 4: Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Friends’ character, Rachel Green, was known as a trendsetter, but it is possible one particular look of hers that hasn’t quite withstood the test of time. Jennifer Aniston Reveals ‘Friends’ Cast Is ‘Working on Something’, Jokes That It Is a Huge Movie.
Friends: The 8 Cutest Monica And Chandler Moments From The Whole Series

Friends was an absolute phenomenon of a show. Not only did it break records and create huge stars, but it’s also still popular to this day, with a brand new Friends reunion special streaming right now on HBO Max. While we all know who Ross and Rachel were from the iconic sitcom, I think it’s time we acknowledged the best couple on Friends – and that is Monica and Chandler.
Courteney Cox, Ed Sheeran, Elton John and Brandi Carlile Perform 'Tony Danza' Tribute to Lisa Kudrow -- And She Responds!

"Whaaaaaat??? That's the most exciting thing ever!!!!" Kudrow said of the performance. Courteney Cox has shared the most epic tribute to her "Friends" co-star Lisa Kudrow. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the actress posted a video of herself performing a very special song alongside Elton John, Ed Sheeran and Brandi Carlile. Cox and the group sang the chorus of Elton's hit "Tiny Dancer." However, they switched the lyrics to "Tony Danza," which, as "Friends" fans know, is a nod to Kudrow's character, Phoebe, who hilariously confused the words on an episode of the NBC sitcom.
David Schwimmer was done with TV before being cast in Friends

David Schwimmer was done with TV before joining 'Friends'. The 54-year-old actor starred as Ross Geller in the worldwide hit sitcom - which ran from 1994 to 2004 and focused on six close friends living in New York - but admitted he was so fed up with his ideas being rejected during his stint as Greg Richardson on 1994's short-lived 'Monty' series starring Harry Winkler, that he didn't want to do sitcoms anymore.