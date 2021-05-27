Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Watch the trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's mysterious new movie Old

By Clark Collis
msn.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWriter-director M. Night Shyamalan's new film Old (out July 23) is inspired by the graphic novel Sandcastle (by writer Pierre Oscar Lévy and artist Frederik Peeters), about a group of people who find themselves aging with horrifying alacrity on a beach. "It's based on this graphic novel that I was...

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rufus Sewell
Person
Thomasin Mckenzie
Person
Vicky Krieps
Person
Ken Leung
Person
Shyamalan
Person
Kathleen Chalfant
Person
Alex Wolff
Person
M. Night Shyamalan
Person
Gael García Bernal
Person
Aaron Pierre
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Stars#Watch Trailer#Ew#Daughters#L Vy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Eternals:’ Watch the First Trailer for Chloé Zhao’s Marvel Movie

Marvel Studios has released the first trailer for Chloé Zhao’s “Eternals,” which is set to release in theaters on Nov. 5. The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest space outing will follow an immortal alien race, called the Eternals, who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years. The heroes possess different powers and abilities, including super strength and the ability to fly.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

New Edgar Wright movie Last Night in Soho gets a teaser – and a full trailer is coming soon

A new teaser trailer has dropped for Last Night in Soho – and it's just as unsettling as you'd hope to expect from Edgar Wright's upcoming psychological horror movie. The 15-second clip, featuring lead actors Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy, is unsettling and ambiguous. "What happened… #LastNightInSoho?" director Wright wrote, sharing the teaser on Twitter. And we're in luck – a full trailer is dropping tomorrow.
MoviesPaste Magazine

The Trailer Park: The Best New Movie Trailers of the Week from Last Night in Soho to Eternals

It’s so easy to miss a AAA trailer these days, even with all the endless marketing build-up around teasers, pre-trailers (“in one day,” etc) and other forms of cinematic hype. A good trailer is an art form, one that is able to convey a movie’s plot, tone and style all while resisting that ever-present urge to score it to a slowed-down pop song. So here’s the Trailer Park, where we’re parking all the trailers you may have skipped, missed or want to revisit from the past week. Appreciate them. Nitpick them. Figure out if the movies they’re selling are actually going to be any good. That’s all part of the fun, after all.
Moviesundertheradarmag.com

Watch Anya Taylor-Joy and Matt Smith in the First Trailer for Edgar Wright’s “Last Night in Soho”

The first teaser trailer for Edgar Wright’s new film, Last Night in Soho, has been shared. The film stars Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queens Gambit), Matt Smith (Doctor Who), Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit), Terence Stamp (Superman II), and the late Diana Rigg (of 1960s TV show The Avengers, in her final film role) and is a psychological horror film with time travel elements that’s mainly set in 1960s London. Last Night in Soho is due out October 22 via Focus Features. Watch the trailer below.
Moviesnightmarishconjurings.com

[News] Check Out Latest Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s OLD

Universal Pictures has released a brand new trailer and poster for the chilling, mysterious new thriller from visionary filmmaker M Night Shyamalan, OLD. Make sure you check out the trailer below and let us know what you think. It’s only a matter of time…. This summer, visionary filmmaker M Night...
Moviesdailydead.com

Watch the New Trailer for WEREWOLVES WITHIN

Werewolves Within is the latest film from Josh Ruben and, after recently being acquired by IFC Films, we have a look at the brand new trailer! For those who missed it, here's the previous acquisition announcement:. IFC Films announced today that it is acquiring North American rights to WEREWOLVES WITHIN...
Moviespurewow.com

This Rachel McAdams Flick Is the New #10 Movie on Netflix (& It’s About a Mysterious Murder)

Rachel McAdams is widely known for starring in Mean Girls, About Time and The Notebook, but we’ve never seen her like this. We’re talking about State of Play, a thriller film that stars the actress as a curious reporter. Although the flick originally premiered back in 2009, it recently claimed the number ten spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. (It’s currently ranked behind popular titles like Army of the Dead, Sabotage, The Woman in the Window, The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Jungle Beat: The Movie and The Whole Truth.)
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

The Mysteries Behind Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Trailer

After keeping fans in suspense for what has felt like an eternity, Marvel Studios has released the teaser trailer for Eternals. The 26th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is directed by recent Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao looks to expand the preconceived boundaries of the MCU across space, time and aesthetic. We can acknowledge that Marvel has a house style and debate how close the visual similarities really are between films, but it’s hard to deny that Eternals does appear to be something different and has Chloé Zhao’s signature all over it. Eternals feels both like an utterly new chapter in the MCU, not directly tied to legacy characters or post-credit scenes, and a film that will live up to the promise of Phase 4, which has delivered, and pointed towards a greater attention to inclusivity and creator-driven visions.
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

FINDING OPHELIA Teases Mysteries in New Trailer

I prefer trailers that don't spell everything out, instead teasing the mood, atmosphere, and what might be coming. Thus, I really like a new trailer for Finding Ophelia. It doesn't look like a whiz-bang kind of thing -- which also distinguishes it in a season for blockbusters -- and on that score, the trailer does a good job in ramping up my intrigue and interest in the film.
Movieswrestlinginc.com

New Trailer And Poster For The Rock’s “Jungle Cruise” Movie

Disney has released a new trailer for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s “Jungle Cruise” movie. You can see that trailer below, along with a new Drew Struzan-inspired poster. The “Jungle Cruise” movie is based on the iconic Disneyland ride of the same name. Rock will star as the captain of the...
MoviesTor.com

Watch the Freaky Trailer for Neill Blomkamp’s New Horror Film

After taking some time to work on experimental short films, District 9 and Elysium director Neill Blomkamp spent his lockdown directing a secret project: Demonic. The film is slated to come out later this summer, and earlier today, Fandango premiered a teaser trailer for it, showing off a tale of virtual worlds and gruesome deaths.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Crazy Action-Packed New Trailer For Mark Wahlberg's New Sci-Fi Movie INFINITE

Paramount+ has released a brand new trailer for Mark Wahlberg’s upcoming sci-fi action thriller Infinite and this thing is loaded with some crazy action! It seriously looks like they were trying to capture the same kind of ridiculous over-the-top action that you’d see in the Fast and Furious films. When you watch the trailer, you’ll see what I mean.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

First trailer for Killing Eve star's new horror movie Kindred

Killing Eve favourite Fiona Shaw has a new horror movie coming out later this month, titled Kindred. In its tense first trailer, following the death of her boyfriend Ben (Edward Holcroft)) we see Tamara Lawrance's Charlotte struggling to escape the clutches of a grieving family – mother Margaret (Shaw) and Ben's stepbrother Thomas (Jack Lowden) – who don't appear to have her best interests at heart.