Watch the trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's mysterious new movie Old

After keeping fans in suspense for what has felt like an eternity, Marvel Studios has released the teaser trailer for Eternals. The 26th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is directed by recent Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao looks to expand the preconceived boundaries of the MCU across space, time and aesthetic. We can acknowledge that Marvel has a house style and debate how close the visual similarities really are between films, but it’s hard to deny that Eternals does appear to be something different and has Chloé Zhao’s signature all over it. Eternals feels both like an utterly new chapter in the MCU, not directly tied to legacy characters or post-credit scenes, and a film that will live up to the promise of Phase 4, which has delivered, and pointed towards a greater attention to inclusivity and creator-driven visions.