Kourtney Kardashian Says Kendall Jenner Returns Her Gifts in KUWTK Sneak Peek: 'It's Funny'
Kourtney Kardashian's attempts at giving gifts to Kendall Jenner haven't been so successful. In the new sneak peek at Thursday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney and sisters Khloé and Kim Kardashian discuss Kendall's upcoming 25th birthday. After Kim, 40, says she got her younger sister "something for her lake house," Kourtney reveals that her sister did not keep the last gift she gave her.www.msn.com