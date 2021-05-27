Wall Street CEOs testify before House Financial Services Committee
The CEOs of the largest banks in the U.S. are testifying on Capitol Hill for the second day in a row Thursday. Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Bank of America CEO Brian Thomas Moynihan will testify before the House Financial Services Committee during a hearing titled, "Holding Megabanks Accountable: An Update on Banking Practices, Programs and Policies."www.foxbusiness.com