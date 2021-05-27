Wall Street CEOs testify before House Financial Services Committee

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NDAQ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.34.