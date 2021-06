Did you know there’s a brand-new cruise line in the UK? Ambassador Cruise Line, based in Essex, is the first new British cruise line to be launched since 2010 and the people behind it have a very clear vision of what they are to represent, and ultimately what they will offer their guests. Ambassador Cruise Line promises to offer an authentic cruise experience and, well, for me, that ticks a very large box indeed. Everyone knows I enjoy the smaller more intimate ships, although I do love the big ones too, there’s just something about small-ship cruising that I find so enjoyable.