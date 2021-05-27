Getting Your Kids Into Giving Back: 8 Reasons It’s So Important
Research suggests toddlers as young as 18 months old understand when someone needs assistance and will do their best to help, even without the promise of a reward. If you’ve ever watched two toddlers fight over a toy, you’re probably giving me side-eye right now. But it’s true: kids have a natural tendency toward generosity and altruism, and with a little encouragement they can grow into adults who see giving as a privilege and not a pain.www.scarymommy.com