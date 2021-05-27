Wiz Khalifa revealed as Chameleon on 'The Masked Singer' finale

LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saban Music Group (SMG) singer, songwriter, and producer Nakkia Gold released her latest single, "Justice (Get Up, Stand Up)" featuring GRAMMY® and Golden Globe® Award-nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa, Bob Marley and The Wailers. A remake of "Get Up, Stand Up" by Bob Marley and The Wailers, "JUSTICE" is a rebirth of the militant anthem, which played an integral role in the fight for equality and human rights in 1973. Fifty-three years later, Americans continue to face inequality, systemic racism, and a long, painful history of violence in the black and minority communities. In response, Los Angeles-born singer Nakkia Gold is taking action through the immediate release of her single "Justice (Get Up, Stand Up)," which has already gained national attention.