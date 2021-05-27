Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Tiger Woods Details Recovery in 1st Interview Since Car Accident, Has No Comment About Golf Return: Rehab Is ‘More Painful Than Anything’

By Emily Longeretta
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 8 days ago

Keeping positive. Tiger Woods is focused on making a full recovery following his February car crash.

“This has been an entirely different animal,” the golf pro, 45, told Golf Digest in his first interview following the accident on Thursday, May 27. “I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.”

The five-time Masters champion was hospitalized after suffering multiple injuries, including open fractures to his tibia and fibula bones in his right leg, in a car crash on February 23. At the time, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department revealed he was speeding and crossed over onto the wrong side of the street before hitting a tree.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qnLJO_0aDV2JeF00
Tiger Woods Mediapunch/Shutterstock

“He has undergone a long surgical procedure on his lower right leg and ankle after being brought to the hospital,” his team shared in a statement shortly after the accident. “He is currently awake, responsive, and recovering in his hospital room.”

Following his surgery at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, he was transferred to Cedars Sinai. Shortly after, he returned to his home in Florida and began rehab.

“My physical therapy has been keeping me busy. I do my routines every day and am focused on my No. 1 goal right now: walking on my own,” he told the magazine, avoiding a question about whether or not he believes he will be able to golf again. “Taking it one step at a time.”

The accident came two months after the athlete underwent a microdiscectomy procedure, his fifth back surgery and the first since his 2017 spinal fusion surgery. He’s also had five surgeries on his left knee, the last in 2019.

“Tiger is in better spirits now than he was directly following the accident,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in April. “He’s seen progress in his recovery, is back at home and is hopeful.”

In April, Woods shared a photo via Instagram of himself on crutches and wearing a boot, standing next to his dog.

“It’s funny because, in that photo, the crutches definitely make my shoulders look big!” he told Golf Digest. “Maybe it’s the workouts, too. It’s been nice having the ability to still stay strong and work out my upper body.”

He added that the support from fans has been “incredible” through everything, adding, “I have had so much support from people both inside and outside of golf which means so much to me and has helped tremendously.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Digest#Car Accident#Rehab#Car Crash#County Sheriff#Cedars Sinai#Hot Hollywood#Crutches#Open Fractures#Tigerwoods#Multiple Injuries#April#Home#Time#Progress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Golf
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
E! News

Tiger Woods Seen on Crutches in Rare Public Appearance After Car Crash

Watch: Tiger Woods Spotted on Crutches in Rare Appearance After Car Crash. Three months after his headline-making car crash, Tiger Woods is back to being out and about. The golf pro's recovery can be seen thanks to a new fan photo he recently posed for that emerged on social media. In the picture, shared on Luna Perrone's Instagram account, Woods smiled with the youngster, who is battling Ewing's Sarcoma, while standing with the help of crutches.
GolfBleacher Report

Tiger Woods Talks 'Painful' Injury Rehab, Timeline for Return to Golf After Car Crash

Tiger Woods might be used to recovering from injuries, but his rehab after a single-car crash in February has been a tougher challenge for the golf superstar. "This has been an entirely different animal," Woods told Daniel Rapoport of Golf Digest. "I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced."
GolfPosted by
Reuters

Golf-Woods says rehab from car crash 'painful', focuses on walking on his own

(Reuters) - Tiger Woods described his recovery from a car crash that left him with career-threatening injuries as more painful than anything he has experienced and said his focus is on being able to walk on his own again. Woods, speaking in a Golf Digest https://www.golfdigest.com/story/tiger-woods-speaks-about-recovery interview published on Thursday, is no stranger to rehabilitation procedures after having several back and knee surgeries but admitted his latest recovery was unlike any he has undergone before.
Los Angeles, CAIdaho8.com

Tiger Woods talks about his injury in first interview since car crash

Tiger Woods has given his first interview since he was involved in a massive car crash in February, discussing his rehab and physical therapy with Golf Digest. The golfing legend was seriously injured after the Genesis SUV he was driving veered off the road about 26 miles southwest of downtown Los Angeles around 7 a.m. on February 23. Woods suffered serious leg injuries as a result of the accident and is currently in rehab.
GolfThe Decatur Daily

Tiger: Recovery 'painful' from horrific car crash

Recovering from the February car crash that left Tiger Woods hospitalized with a badly broken leg has been “an entirely different animal” compared to his previous injuries, the golf great said. Woods takes part in daily physical therapy after suffering multiple breaks to his right leg in the high-speed, single-car...
Golfgolfmonthly.com

Tiger Woods Opens Up About ‘Painful’ Rehab

Speaking to Golf Digest, Woods revealed: “This has been an entirely different animal. I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.”. The injuries were sustained after Woods’ serious car crash, which saw him fracturing both...
Los Angeles, CA101espn.com

Tiger Woods speaks out on SUV crash, road to recovery

(NEW YORK) — Three months after his SUV crash in Los Angeles, Tiger Woods is opening up about the accident and his road to recovery. In a new interview with Golf Digest, the 45-year-old golf legend said the rollover car crash on Feb. 23 was “more painful than anything I have ever experienced.”
GolfPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Tiger Woods shares current goal in first interview since car accident

Tiger Woods shared some details about his rehab process in his first public interview since his February car accident. Woods spoke to Daniel Rapaport of Golf Digest about where he is physically and how his rehab is going. Woods admitted that he’s no stranger to injury rehab, but described the current process as “more painful than anything I have ever experienced.”
Soccersouthernillinoisnow.com

Tiger Woods makes rare public appearance following accident

Three months after undergoing emergency surgery following a serious car accident, golf pro Tiger Woods appeared in public for the first time over the weekend. A picture shared on a Luna Perrone‘s Instagram account shows Woods, on crutches, posing next to the youngster who is battling Ewing’s Sarcoma. “I got...
Soccersurvivornet.com

Golf Legend Tiger Woods — On Crutches After Major Car Accident — Inspires a 10-Year-Old Soccer Player Battling Ewing Sarcoma

Tiger Woods recently met up with a 10-year-old soccer player in Florida to tell her to “stay strong” amid her battle with Ewing sarcoma. The term sarcoma is used to describe an array of more than 70 rare cancers of the bones and soft tissues. This diverse group of diseases accounts for only about one percent of tumors in adults and just over 10 percent of tumors in children.
GolfPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Tiger Woods ‘taking it one step at a time’ with rehab

Speaking publicly for the first time since a single-car accident three months ago nearly took his life, Tiger Woods is focused not on a return to golf but on his recovery. “This has been an entirely different animal,” Woods told Golf Digest’s Daniel Rappaport in an exclusive interview. “I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.”