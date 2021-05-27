Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monticello, AR

Paul Keith to discuss ethics in agricultural law

searktoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Potter Stewart said that ethics is knowing the difference between what you have the right to do and what is right to do. Paul Keith, president of the Arkansas Bar Association and partner at Gibson and Keith in Monticello, will discuss ethics in agricultural law at the eighth annual Mid-South Agricultural and Environmental Law Conference, hosted by the National Agricultural Law Center on June 10-11, 2021.

searktoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Business
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Industry
City
Monticello, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agricultural Law#State Law#University President#State President#Environmental Education#U S Supreme Court#Nalc#Legislative Task Force#Environmental Law#Chief Justice#Land Grant Universities#Attorneys#Lawyers#Congressional Staffers#Arkansas System Division#Education Opportunities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Ethics
Related
Arkansas StateLog Cabin Democrat

Arkansas to opt out of federal supplemental unemployment program

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has directed the Division of Workforce Services to end the State of Arkansas’s participation in the federal supplemental unemployment assistance after June 26. “The programs were implemented to assist the unemployed during the pandemic when businesses were laying off employees and jobs were scarce,” Governor Hutchinson said....
Arkansas Statenwaonline.com

New program eases Arkansas tenants' path to rental aid

More Arkansans will be eligible for rental assistance payments under a new state-run program with higher income limits and simpler documentation requirements, officials said. Applications are available beginning today. A federal moratorium on evictions, enacted during the covid-19 pandemic, is scheduled to end June 30. A higher income limit for...
Arkansas StateUS News and World Report

GOP County Judge Running for Arkansas Lieutenant Governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Washington County Judge Joseph Wood on Monday said he's seeking the Republican nomination for Arkansas lieutenant governor next year in what's becoming an increasingly crowded primary. Wood became the fourth candidate to announce he's running in the GOP primary for the state's No. 2 constitutional...
Arkansas StatePosted by
Just Go

Richest and Poorest Cities: Arkansas. Where Are Your Good Spots?

Arkansas is a state in the southern portion of the United States, nestled along the Mississippi River. The Arkansas economy has long been tied to the land's natural resources, but these ties have severed over time due to the globalization of the economy and a changing market. Agriculture, once a hallmark of the Arkansas economy, declined steadily over time, and new things took their place. Since World War II's conclusion, manufacturing and service industries have become more significant within the economy.
Arkansas StateTribune-Star

Kelly Hawes column: Did Arkansas execute an innocent man?

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is still holding out hope he made the right call. “Whenever you make tough decisions, whenever you have to carry out the decision of a jury, you realize it’s been reviewed by the Supreme Court at every level,” he said. “They affirmed the convictions, and it’s my duty to carry out the law.”
Monticello, ARArkansas Online

UAM is taking applications for 4-year forestry scholarship

A new scholarship opportunity, Foresters for the Future, is available at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. The scholarship will provide $4,000 per semester, for four years, to an incoming freshman pursuing a forestry degree at UAM's College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources. The application deadline is June 15.
Monticello, ARPosted by
South Ark Daily

Foresters for the Future Scholarship Announced

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division and the University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) are pleased to announce a new scholarship opportunity, Foresters for the Future. The scholarship will provide $4,000 per semester, for four years, to an incoming freshman pursuing a forestry degree at UAM’s College of Forestry, Agriculture, and Natural Resources.
Monticello, ARmagnoliareporter.com

UAM hires Dr. Michael Blazier as new Forestry dean

Michael Blazier will become the next dean of the University of Arkansas at Monticello College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources and director of the Arkansas Forest Resources Center. He will assume his duties July 1. The announcement was made by UAM Chancellor Dr. Peggy Doss and UA System Vice...
Monticello, ARArkansas Business

Michael Blazier to Lead UAM College of Forestry, Resources Center

The University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture and the University of Arkansas at Monticello have announced Michael Blazier dean for the UAM College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources and director of the Arkansas Forest Resources Center, effective July 1. Blazier previously served for 18 years as a forestry project...