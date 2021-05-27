Paul Keith to discuss ethics in agricultural law
Former U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Potter Stewart said that ethics is knowing the difference between what you have the right to do and what is right to do. Paul Keith, president of the Arkansas Bar Association and partner at Gibson and Keith in Monticello, will discuss ethics in agricultural law at the eighth annual Mid-South Agricultural and Environmental Law Conference, hosted by the National Agricultural Law Center on June 10-11, 2021.searktoday.com