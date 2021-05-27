See Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's Oldest Son in Rare Photo

DFree / Shutterstock.com

This former celebrity couple had a big reason to celebrate on Wednesday. Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani's son Kingston turned 15 years old on May 26. Rossdale and Stefani both took to Instagram to honor their son, but it's the photo the Bush frontman posted in particular that has fans talking. That shot really highlights the resemblance between himself and his oldest son.

Rossdale and Stefani, who were married from 2002 to 2016, have three children together: 15-year-old Kingston, 12-year-old Zuma, and seven-year-old Apollo. Rossdale also has an adult daughter, Daisy Lowe, from a previous relationship. While both parents share pictures of their kids on Instagram, they're few and far between. But, on the occasion of Kingston's birthday, his mother and father both decided to share a little bit of their family life with their followers. Read on to see the lookalike photo Rossdale shared of Kingston and to find out more about the Stefani-Rossdale fam.

On Kingston's birthday, Rossdale posted an image of his son looking at a colorful sky, a slideshow of photos of them together set to Bush's cover of Pink Floyd's "Breathe," and a photo of Kingston looking into the distance. That's the one where he most looks like a young Rossdale. Several followers wrote "twinning!" One follower commented, "Wow! Your genetics really copy and pasted in him." Another added, "Wow i actually thought this was a childhood photo of you."

The proud dad wrote about his love for his son.

In a lengthy caption on the first photo, Rossdale wrote about raising Kingston and what he admires most about his son. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY KING – 15 years of life's best journey – you are my best focus and inspiration-you are smart funny and kind with oceans of empathy-to me that's all you need to make your mark," he wrote. "I could not be more proud of you – and i love you more every day -i am in awe of you -shine on." He added, "And yes i feel a lovely responsibility (huge) with your development -shout out to all my the single parents who are love joy and survival."

On her own account, Stefani shared a photo of Kingston playing guitar on what appears to be a private plane. She wrote, "happy 15th b day to my beautiful boy @kingsrossdale_ love u mom gx."

This wasn't the only time recently that she shared photos of her sons. In a Mother's Day post on May 9, she shared a collage of images of them together and captioned it, "#happymothersday #toallmamas."

As her three sons get older, Stefani has said that her outlook on parenting has changed. In a 2017 interview with Parents, she said that she sees being a parent to a baby far differently to being a parent to older kids.

"Now that I have my 'baby' who's 11, you look at new moms and you think, 'You're not even a mom yet. That's like a doll and you can still be you,'" Stefani said. She added that early days with a baby are "really all about you and having this new love in your life. But as your kids get older, it really is about them and their lives."

She said of her untraditional lifestyle, "I've been so lucky to be in a band until I'm forever-old and really have this extended childhood and fun travel life, very self-absorbed and creative. But having children, it's really interesting to watch them and have the responsibility of trying to make them good people."

In a 2019 interview with People, Rossdale said that he is always working to improve as a dad.

"I have learned during the past few years how to be a better father. And I am always learning more by being there for them," he said. He noted at the time that he was looking forward to spending Christmas with his sons and taking them skiing. "My kids are really funny and cool, and we have such a good time together. But I constantly strive to be a better father. I am lucky that my life is so great."