Review: Is Lotus Blossom Cafe the Most Basic Food in EPCOT?

If you're heading off to Walt Disney World for a vacation, the most important thing for many guests is the attractions. What many people care about most is the rides. You'll want to hit all the roller coasters if you're into thrill rides. If you have small kids, you'll want to hit all those storybook dark rides in Fantasyland. However, rides aren't all there is to do in the Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom. At some point, you've got to eat and some of us are all about the food. But which park does food the best?