Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Home remedies backed by science

By newsbyte
yourislandnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome home remedies are supported by science, while others are tall tales. A doctor tells us what works—according to scientific research. Most of us have tried a home remedy at some point—some work and some don’t. According to Elizabeth Kightlinger, MD, an internal medicine physician with Cleveland Clinic, one home...

yourislandnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ginger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Remedies#Internal Medicine#Herbal Medicine#Scientific Research#Herbal Remedies#Sleep Medicine#Medical Science#Md#Cleveland Clinic#Symptoms#Nausea#Chicken Soup#Chemotherapy Patients#Honey#Severe Pain#Fluids#Tummy Troubles#Infant Botulism#Teaspoons#Dr Kightlinger
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

The 9 Best Natural Remedies for Heartburn

You enjoyed that spicy burrito for dinner, but then it hits you — that uncomfortable feeling in your chest that can only mean one thing: heartburn. Heartburn can be a normal part of life for many people. According to the American College of Gastroenterology, about 60 million Americans have heartburn at least once a month, and it's estimated that as many as 15 million have heartburn every day.
Weston, FLClick10.com

Home remedies: What really works

WESTON, Fla. – Home remedies have been around for decades and the popularity of “Do It Yourself” care is continually fueled, even today, through social media. During her daily office visits with patients, Dr. Jaclyn Railsback with the Cleveland Clinic Florida fields a number of questions. “In primary care, we...
LifestyleInside Nova

Critter Corner: Are natural remedies as safe as we think?

How do you feel when you read this? Swallowed: Harmful. May cause seizures, hallucinations, ataxia, diarrhea, comas. Central nervous system, depression. Rapid absorption may be expected. Eye: Severe Irritant. Skin: Irritant. May cause erythema, irritation or edema. Repeated or prolonged skin contact may lead to allergic contact dermatitis in some...
Healthpsychologytoday.com

11 Remedies for Mild Sleep Disorders

Regular sleep, the body’s first defense against invading viruses and bacteria, is often upset by artificial light and erratic daily schedules. Some day rhythms can cause irregular sleep patterns, but they can be beneficially adjusted using just a few remedies. Adding to well-known remedies, a new one seems to lull...
LifestyleHouston Chronicle

Simple hiccup remedy uses apple cider vinegar

Q: For an instantaneous, universal hiccup remedy that has never failed: Add 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar to 1/3 cup water (or less). This is the proportion I use (and have given out to innumerable people). In truth, only one or two sips is necessary to stop the hiccups immediately...
Kidskitchenstewardship.com

What do Do With Stomachaches in Kids: Remedies for Vomiting

This post may contain affiliate links which won’t change your price but will share some commission. Years ago, we had about three months of sickness after sickness. My then 2-year-old daughter Leah had a week of throwing up – an entire week!. When big brother Paul came down with something...
Skin Carethewestonforum.com

Sunburn Treatment: Best Natural Home Remedies

What to do if you get sunburned Instead of using expensive after-sun products, you can also treat sunburn with home remedies. We’ll show you what helps. If you spend a lot of time in the sun or are not well protected, you can get a sunburn. At the first signs of skin redness, you should go into the shade and cool the skin first with some water between 15-20°C. The best way to do this is to use wet cotton towels that you can reuse. To support skin regeneration in the next few days and to relieve sunburn, there are several suitable home remedies – we will show you any of them.
Sciencemidfloridanewspapers.com

Taurine supports brain and heart health

The complaint of shortness of breath and exercise intolerance are exactly the same, however the causes and treatments may be worlds apart. Dyspnea, as it is termed, can be related to asthma or heart failure, and again, the treatment for these conditions differs dramatically. Today’s focus is on the heart,...
Skin CarePosted by
Womanly Live

DIY Home Remedies To Soothe Dry Skin

What to do to treat dry, even very dry skin? Good question, especially in summer in the sun, or winter with dry weather! The sea, the sun, and the sand dry out the skin from head to toe. There are many home remedies for skincare that can be a valid...
HealthHealthline

Causes of Morning Bloating and Remedies

If you wake up in the morning with a larger or fuller feeling in your stomach (abdomen), you may be experiencing bloating, one of the most common digestive complaints, according to a 2020 research review. Occasional bloating may leave your stomach feeling larger and uncomfortable. In more severe cases, bloating...
HealthMedscape News

Integrative Medicine for Brain Health: Why Neurologists Should Care

The field of integrative medicine is gaining a steadily growing interest base among patients and healthcare professionals alike. Defined as healing-oriented practice with a focus on lifestyle interventions, offering patient-centered care addressing physical, mental, and spiritual well-being, it can fill the gaps that many perceive in our traditional healthcare environment.
Weight Losswomenworking.com

10 Ways to Lose Belly Fat, Backed by Science

With summer quickly approaching, we are all looking for ways to look and feel our best. Belly fat can be more of a deterrent for some of us, and losing it may be more time consuming than we would like it to be. However, it isn’t always as difficult as we make it seem– here are ten effective ways to lose belly fat this summer, according to science.
Hair CareHealthline

Indian Home Remedies for Hair Growth: 8 Ayurvedic Tips for Lustrous, Healthy Locks

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Many Indian mothers and grandmothers have traditionally pampered their children with oily, herbal head massages. Afterward, they might apply sudsy reetha, also known as soapnuts, and rinse with fragrant water.
Mental HealthFree Lance-Star

LETTER: There are many remedies for lonliness

As always, I enjoy your paper. My son brings it to me each week. The article on people suffering from loneliness during the pandemic saddened me, as there are many resources available. Share books or magazines; little free libraries are available in different areas. Start an exercise program on TV....
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
DFW Community News

Survey Says: Sore Throat Remedies

Sore throats make me a sore loser. I can focus on nothing else when my throat hurts. Y’all came through with tons of great sore throat remedies. Gargle with warm salt water. Local honey. Oldies but goodies. Dayquil. Cepacol drops. Put them in hot tea and they melt!. Turn on...
ScienceInverse

Science debunks food myth that stretches back to Gengis Khan

It is perhaps the greatest agony: Watching food you paid good money for — or worse, painstakingly cooked — tumble to the floor. Children may be traumatized by their ice cream slipping off the cone to the curb, but food lovers carry this fear with them right into adulthood. There is one known salve: the 5-second rule.
DrinksPunch

Forager’s Remedy

“I really enjoy layering warm and cool flavors in cocktails,” bar owner Jessica Sanders says of this bold Gin & Tonic riff. “One of my favorite foils is basil set against baking spices like cardamom or cinnamon.” In this case, basil—in the form of eau de vie as well as the aromatic garnish—plays up the spice notes found in The Botanist gin.
Weight Losswhidbeydailynews.com

Start this home remedy for weight loss

How to lose weight- Some people drink too little to lose weight. In such a situation weakness comes instead of weight loss. For this reason, if you want to lose weight, you have to exercise with a healthy diet. This will not reduce your strength and you will start to feel fit in a few days.
Mental Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Cognitive remediation

The study states that ThPsychological remediation (CR) is a conduct mediation intending to improve intellectual cycles in neuropsychiatric problems. CR depends generally on learning standards, for example, rehashed and customized task practice, custom-made criticism and the educating of compensatory techniques to defeat psychological related issues. The united idea of boundless intellectual troubles in individuals with schizophrenia incited the utilization of this mediation in this sickness space. To date a generally huge number of studies that show up in the writing, methodical audits and meta-investigations propose that CR effectsly affects both insight and working with little to direct impact sizes m. The latest meta-investigation likewise recommends that CR has a little impact on side effects; in any case, this examination thought about just worldwide manifestations and didn’t recognize various measurements (Wykes et al., 2011).