The Coffee County Commission approved a bid for the construction of a new cell at the Coffee County Landfill at the May 10 commission meeting. The new cell – the eighth cell at the landfill – will be built by T&K Construction of Vinemont at a cost of $4,556,720. That bid was the lowest of the three bids. The two other bids came in at $4,596,127 and $5,21,161 respectively. Construction is expected to begin sometime in June.