Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Help prevent toddler drowning

By newsbyte
yourislandnews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrowning is the leading cause of unintentional death in children aged 1 – 4 years, and the majority of the children that drown in swimming pools most commonly gain access to the pool area when there is no fence or through a faulty fence or gate. One important step to a solution to this issue is as simple as physically checking and maintaining your pool gate regularly, to ensure it self-closes and self-latches at all times. You should not be able to open a gate at all without activating the release mechanism which should be out of the reach of toddlers.

yourislandnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Toddlers#Accident#Child Safety#Swimming Pools#Cause Of Death#Ndpa#Pool Safety#Unintentional Death#Pool Fences#Pool Owners#Pool Gates#Prevention#Latch Release Mechanism#Speed Latch#Safety Checklist#Gate Movement Gate#Open Gate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Relationshipstoofab.com

Couple Woken by Teen Drivers Coming Through Roof

Insane photos show the perpendicular car just feet from their bed. Is there anything worse than being woken up early on a Sunday morning by loud teenage drivers?. Probably not, according to one Missouri couple who opened their eyes to find a Chevrolet Malibu in their bedroom. The accident occurred...
Accidentskiss951.com

A 13-Year-Old Saves Drowning Toddler At Pool Party

A 13-year-old boy in Georgia used the skills he learned in years of swimming lessons to save a drowning toddler’s life. Randy Brown was swimming at a pool in Henry County when a mom started screaming that her son was at the bottom of the pool. He swam down to...
Kissimmee, FLfox35orlando.com

Good Samaritans help save girl who almost drowned

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A child is recovering, after a near-drowning that happened at a Kissimmee-area resort on Tuesday. Good Samaritans pulled her out of the pool at Reunion Resort, rescuers said. "When our deputies arrived on scene, we had learned a juvenile was pulled from the pool by an individual...
Family Relationships850wftl.com

Toddler’s heart ‘ripped in half’ by mom’s boyfriend

Police in Indiana are reporting that they have arrested a woman’s boyfriend after one of her children died while in his custody. According to court records 27- year-old Shaquille Rowe was charged with battery of a minor causing death and neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Rowe told police...
Tyler, TXPosted by
CBS19

Preventing small wildlife from drowning in pools

TYLER, Texas — The Texas non-profit Bat World Sanctuary is making a plea for pool owners to purchase one device that could save wildlife. Known as a "frog log" or "critter skimmer," these inexpensive add-ons are an easy solution to helping small creatures such as bats, birds, mice and frogs from drowning.
Trafficlegalreader.com

Top 5 Safe Driving Tips to Help Prevent Accidents on the Road

Overall, know the traffic rules and regulations to stay safe on the road. Don’t let yourself be somewhere that is not safe for you with driving. Driving as a professional driver on the road is quite challenging. Even when you have a driver’s license, you can still be at risk of encountering accidents at any time. It happens mostly when you are unconsciously driving and don’t put the attention on the road.
AccidentsNewsweek

Stepmother Drowns Toddlers, Claims Snake Bite Killed Them

A woman in the Sharam Village in Rajasthan, India was arrested for drowning two toddlers in a tub, says Latin Times. According to the outlet, the woman originally claimed the children died from a poisonous snake bite. Shortly after burying their bodies, however, the family and local authorities learned the tragic truth.
Accidentskentlive.news

Toddler dies in paddling pool tragedy

A toddler has tragically died after being found unresponsive in a paddling pool in Derbyshire. The 23-month-old boy was found unresponsive at an address in Nottingham Road, Somercotes at around 1.30pm on Wednesday, Derbyshire Police said. The youngster was taken to the Royal Derby Hospital but died despite the best...
AccidentsPosted by
Latin Times

Teen Girl Dies After Elevator Shoots 30 Floors Up

A teen girl in China was killed in an elevator accident after the car malfunctioned and shot up 30 floors with her trapped inside. The incident took place Sunday, May 23, at an apartment building in Jinhai Bay residential neighborhood in the coastal city of Zhanjiang. The victim, who has...
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Mother accused of forcing six-year-old daughter to have hundreds of unnecessary surgeries

A 31-year-old woman living in Washington has been charged with assault and domestic violence after it was revealed that she allegedly put her adopted six-year-old daughter through 473 “unnecessary” surgeries. Sophie Hartman, a white woman, adopted two Black daughters in May 2019 from Zambia. On 17 March this year, the two children were taken away from her. Doctors at a hospital where Ms Hartman had taken one daughter, alerted authorities of the suspicious medical history of the child. Court documents reviewed by Business Insider say that Ms Hartman admitted her six-year-old daughter to the Seattle Children’s Hospital in February for...
Fort Bend County, TXFort Bend Star

PETA asks FBISD to educate community, help prevent animal cruelty

A former Fort Bend ISD teacher was charged with four counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals, according to Fort Bend County court documents filed April 28. Graham William Reid is facing third-degree felony charges after allegedly abusing and killing his four cats. Megan Snyder, a spokesperson for TeachKind, an educational...