American Property Casualty Insurance Association: Property & Casualty Insurers Finish 2020 Marked By Global Pandemic and Unprecedented Catastrophic Events

Alister Campbell is president and CEO of the Property and Casualty Insurance Compensation Corp. (PACICC). The COVID-19 global pandemic has tested the capacity and capabilities of governments worldwide to respond to extraordinary health care challenges, and at the same time manage and mitigate the devastating economic effects of the lockdown measures. In retrospect, governments of all stripes and in all parts of the world will be forced to reflect on how they could have prepared better for such a low-probability, high-impact scenario – known in the insurance industry as “tail risk.” If any good is to come from this awful global event, it is to be hoped that governments and societies would learn about the benefits of building better contingency plans. The COVID-19 pandemic powerfully illustrates the compelling benefits of having an “in-case-of-emergency-break-glass” plan for such tail-risk events.