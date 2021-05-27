American Property Casualty Insurance Association: Property & Casualty Insurers Finish 2020 Marked By Global Pandemic and Unprecedented Catastrophic Events
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Property/casualty insurers weathered a turbulent year in 2020, buffeted by a global pandemic that deeply disrupted economic activity and a historic catastrophe season that caused nearly. $62 billion. in insured losses, according to a report from. Verisk. (Nasdaq:VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider, and...insurancenewsnet.com