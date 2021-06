Speaker of the House Jason Wentworth today released the following statement on the Supreme Court’s order to certify petition signatures:. “The Supreme Court rightfully decided in 2020 that the governor’s use of this outdated law to shut down the state was always unconstitutional. Michigan workers never should have been laid off. Children never should have had their education stolen from them. And critical state services never should have been cut off. Today’s ruling finally gives us the opportunity to do the right thing and take this law off the books so no one can ever abuse it again. The House will act as soon we receive the petitions to get this done and uphold the will of the people we serve.