EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - First Fridays are back at Haynie’s Corner this year after the summertime staple was rolled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Festivities began in downtown Evansville around 5:30 p.m. Friday. Since that time, hundreds of people have come out to celebrate everything ranging from the summer season, LGBTQ Pride Month, as well as a pandemic that seems to be on its way out.