A Ryanair flight from Ireland to Poland was diverted to Berlin on Sunday after the crew were told of a "potential security threat" affecting the aircraft.German air traffic control warned the crew of the Dublin-Krakow flight of the potential threat and the captain followed procedures and diverted to Berlin, the nearest airport, Ryanair said in a statement.The aircraft was taken to a parking spot away from the terminal.The 160 passengers on board the Boeing 737 plane were taken inside the terminal and underwent “extensive security checks” along with their baggage, but nothing untoward was found.Once they were cleared, passengers were...