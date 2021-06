Blood Bowl III is here. Well, at least in Beta Form. Let’s check out what you’ll be able to do in the latest addition to the franchise!. We recently got invited by Nacon, the publisher for Blood Bowl III, to a presentation about the upcoming Closed Beta. We got a bunch of info thrown at us and were going to pass that on to you. But let’s start with the most important part: If you want to register for the Closed Beta, you can do that at the link below.