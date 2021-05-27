BET Awards: Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby Lead Nominations for Live, In-Person Show
Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby lead the nominations for the 2021 BET Awards, which will return live and in-person this year. Last year, the BET Awards was one of the first major awards shows to take place after the start of the pandemic. Producers adapted the format to meet proper safety protocols, with Insecure actress Amanda Seales hosting the ceremony but without an in-person audience. It also featured a slew of performances, though not on a traditional stage, and they had the quality and feel of music videos versus a typical live performance. Meanwhile, winners like Beyoncé and Lizzo accepted their awards remotely and virtually.www.hollywoodreporter.com