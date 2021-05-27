Cancel
Sunset Hill Memorial Day ceremony returns this year

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter canceling last year’s Memorial Day commemoration due to Covid-19, Valdosta’s American Legion Post 19 is once again marking the occasion at Sunset Hill Cemetery on Monday, May 31st. According to a post on the American Legion Post 13 Valdosta GA INC. Facebook page:. The American Legion Post Number Thirteen...

