A 2022 quarterback from the Lone Star State with multiple Power 5 offers has plans to camp with the Ole Miss Rebels this summer. Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, out of powerhouse Aledo (Texas) High School, will be in Oxford on June 11 to camp in front of head coach Lane Kiffin and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby. Though Ole Miss is not one of the programs to have offered Fowler-Nicoloso yet, the Rebels are expected to take a quarterback in the 2022 class and will no doubt be kicking the tires on the Texas gun slinger when he camps in Oxford.